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Search for Missing Soweto Girl Enters Fourth Day

The search for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by flash floods in Dobsonville, Soweto, has entered its fourth day, reports EWN. Johannesburg emergency services have identified a new area of interest. However, they face difficulties accessing it due to thick vegetation. The City has mobilised additional teams to assist with the recovery operation and respond to flood damage across several Soweto communities.

KwaZulu-Natal on High Alert Ahead of Severe Storms

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert ahead of severe thunderstorms expected in parts of the province, reports SABC News. The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy rain, strong winds, hail and lightning, particularly in western areas. Residents have been urged to exercise caution as recent storms have already caused flooding and damaged homes in areas including Ladysmith, Estcourt and Mandeni.

SAPS to Release Latest Quarterly Crime Statistics

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is set to release its latest quarterly crime statistics, covering crimes recorded between July and September, reports EWN. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will lead the briefing amid concerns over violent crime and alleged infiltration of law enforcement structures. Previous figures showed a 5.9% decline in murders, but an 8.7% increase in attempted murders between April and June.

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