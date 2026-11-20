A man has been fined K200,000 after pleading guilty to offensive communication over a TikTok post about a dead police officer.

Cassim Thomas, who appeared unrepresented, was convicted under Section 87 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.

Senior Resident Magistrate Bracious B.C. Kondowe found that on November 15, 2026, at Kapalamula Village in Dedza District, Thomas used TikTok to publish an offensive comment on a photograph of Traffic Sub-Inspector Masida Sandalamu Banda of Ndirande Police Station in Blantyre, who had died in a road traffic accident while on duty.

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The comment, written in Chichewa, read: "Ndatsala ine ndizagunde wanga nseu wa Dedza Lilongwe," which the court recorded.

The maximum penalty for the offence is a fine of K1 million and 12 months' imprisonment.

Kondowe said the court had weighed aggravating and mitigating factors and considered the convict's personal circumstances.

He said a fine would meet the justice of the case and give Thomas an opportunity to reform.

He also conducted a means test before setting the fine, relying on the High Court's guidance in Republic v Isaac Mbawu.

In default of payment, Thomas will serve three months' imprisonment with hard labour.

The court refused the State's request to forfeit Thomas's mobile phone to government.

Kondowe said forfeiting the phone would be disproportionate to the offence.

He ordered that the phone be returned to Thomas, but that the offensive comment be deleted from his TikTok account before he takes the phone back.

Any party unhappy with the conviction or sentence may appeal to the High Court within 30 days.

The court issued a warning to social media users.

"Words communicated electronically are not devoid of consequences merely because they are published through a mobile phone or social media account," the judgment says.