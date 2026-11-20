After paying out winnings, operators kept R84.5-billion

South Africa's betting turnover reached R1.4-trillion in the 2025/26 financial year, according to the National Gambling Board (NGB). That is more than 57 times the R24.5-billion wagered in 2013/14.

Betting includes wagers on sports, horse racing, fixed-odds events and other contingencies through licensed bookmakers and totalizators. The market is dominated by two big names - Betway and Hollywoodbets.

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Betting overtook casinos in turnover in 2021/22 and has grown rapidly since. Casino turnover, by comparison, has barely changed over the past 12 years. It rose from R251-billion in 2013/14 to R280-billion in 2025/26, an increase of about 12% before inflation.

This year, casino turnover actually dropped compared with last year, while betting continued to rise rapidly.

Total turnover across all gambling sectors reached R1.76-trillion in 2025/26, up from R1.5-trillion the previous year. This includes every rand wagered, including winnings that are bet again, sometimes repeatedly.

After paying out winnings, operators were left with R84.5-billion in 2025/26, up from R74.5-billion the previous year. Of this, R62.2-billion was from betting alone.

To put it into perspective - gamblers lost R84.5-billion in 2025/26. That same year, the state spent R88-billion on child support grants for almost 13 million children.

Legal loophole

Online casinos in South Africa often say that "all games are fixed-odds betting events". This matters because licensed online betting is generally permitted in South Africa, but online interactive casino gambling is not.

Betting means wagering on an uncertain outcome in the real world, such as a match or a horse race. Licensed bookmakers may take these bets online. Interactive gambling means casino games played online, such as slots, roulette and blackjack. Section 11 of the National Gambling Act bans it. The loophole is that some bookmakers present casino games (for example livestreamed roulette) as fixed-odds "bets" on an outcome.

In October 2025, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that bookmakers licensed in Gauteng cannot offer fixed-odds bets on casino games under the Gauteng Gambling Act. But the ruling is specific to Gauteng legislation. It does not apply to other provinces such as the Western Cape, where such bets are currently allowed.

Gambling companies spent about R2.6-billion on advertising in the 12 months to March 2025, according to figures reported by Moneyweb. Hollywoodbets alone spent over R775-million.

In July, World Sports Betting took a cash-prize promotion into a preschool classroom at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria. After the video caused outrage, the company apologised and withdrew from the campaign.

Betting companies also sponsor or partner with the country's biggest sports teams and events, including the PSL's Betway Premiership, Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, the Proteas, the Springboks and the Netball Proteas.

Celebrities who advertise online gambling contribute to this growing societal problem. They make an activity that should, at best, be done prudently seem normal, even glamorous. Eben and Anlia Etzebeth, Cassper Nyovest, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Jimmy Tau, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Herschelle Gibbs and JamJam are among the famous people who shill for an industry that is a threat to health and financial well-being.

Since 2022, the UK has banned sports, TV and social media personalities from advertising gambling. The ban is aimed at protecting under-18s and "other vulnerable groups".

Calling for help?

Meanwhile, the National Responsible Gambling Programme's helpline handled 1,263,470 calls in 2025/26, up 25% from 1,013,626 in 2024/25. In 2023/24, it received just 140,263 calls.

But the increase does not necessarily mean that more gamblers were seeking help for gambling problems.

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According to the NGB, most of the calls came from people trying to reach betting operators about customer-service matters, including account and withdrawal queries. The NGB automatically redirected most of these calls.

GroundUp called the helpline to see how this works. The first prompt is to "press 1 for betting account queries". Pressing 1 leads to a second menu, which asks which gambling operator the caller needs help with. The caller is then redirected to that operator's call centre.

Of the 83,541 calls recorded in the helpline's case-management system in 2025/26, 77% were classified as wrong numbers. These were people who did not press 1, and instead went to an operator from the helpline. Only 5,443 calls were classified as treatment-related.

The NGB said the large volume of unrelated calls increased operating costs, affected staff productivity and could lead to staff fatigue. It said the growing number of calls could be due to the greater visibility of the helpline number in betting-company advertising.