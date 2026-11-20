Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha has called for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to be deregistered, launching a fierce attack on the main opposition party during a political gathering in Blantyre.

Mchacha said the DPP would push for the matter to be considered in Parliament, with the aim of having MCP removed from the country's register of political parties.

In a strongly worded address, the outspoken DPP official claimed MCP was "a group of thugs rather than a political party" and accused it of trampling on the rights and freedoms of Malawians while in power.

The remarks are likely to fuel tensions between the country's two major political rivals ahead of key political battles.

Mchacha insisted that the conduct of MCP during its time in government justified calls for the party's removal from the political landscape.

MCP had not responded to the allegations at the time of publication.