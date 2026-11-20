From Saturday, Joburg residents can no longer use municipal drinking water to water gardens or hose down driveways.

New tariffs start on 1 December. Johannesburg Water also plans to reduce the amount of water supplied to prepaid-meter areas and areas billed on assumed use.

Joburg residents will have to stop watering their gardens with municipal drinking water from Saturday, 21 November, as the city brings in Level 2 water restrictions.

Under the previous rules, residents could water during limited hours. From Saturday, the ban applies all day. The Johannesburg Water notice also bans using municipal drinking water to hose down driveways and pavements or dampen building sand.

The rules apply to households, businesses and institutions across the city and will remain in place until further notice. Johannesburg Water says the city needs to use 200 million litres less a day to give its reservoirs time to recover.

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The new tariffs start separately, on 1 December. For homes and multi-dwelling properties on conventional meters, the city lists a rate of R37.48 per kilolitre for the portion of monthly use above 6,000 litres and up to 10,000 litres. The next 5,000 litres are charged at R41.51 per kilolitre, and the 5,000 litres after that at R59.82. Which charges apply depends on the property, meter and customer category.

Johannesburg Water also aims to reduce the volume it supplies by 20% in prepaid-meter areas and areas where bills are based on assumed use. The utility says it will protect access to basic water, give residents advance notice of planned interruptions and provide an alternative supply when an interruption lasts more than 24 hours. It says it will announce arrangements for individual areas on its official channels.

In Pimville, Soweto, some residents are already paying to fetch water. Tintswalo Hlongwane told Scrolla Africa on Thursday that her family of nine spent R100 on transport to collect water after a tanker failed to arrive.

The nearby Asha day care centre, which cares for 112 children, had to close after running out of water. Principal Nobe Ntungwa said it cost R450 to bring in two van loads from Rockville and another R350 for water used mainly for drinking.

Residents can check Johannesburg Water's daily supply notices or report an outage on 011 375 5555.