Namibia Planning Commission's (NPC) Director General Kaire Mbuende reaffirmed Namibia's commitment to being part of the global climate solution, saying the country needs N$242.26 billion (US$14 billion) to finance it.

Mbuende was addressing the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) yesterday in Antalya, Türkiye.

According to Mbuende, this amount would help Namibia's ambition of reducing approximately 23 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions while building climate-resilient development pathways.

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"Achieving this ambition will require an estimated N$242.26 billion between now and 2035, with approximately 90% of the financing dependent on international support," said Mbuende.

Global climate solutions focus on cutting greenhouse gas emissions toward net zero and helping communities adapt to a warming planet.

At COP31, world leaders and organizations are pushing to scale proven action as global warming nears the 1.5°C Paris Agreement limit.

The director general called for climate adaptation financing, which is fundamentally about protecting lives and livelihoods, to be provided predominantly through grants and highly concessional finance.

Mbuende also highlighted Namibia's climate vulnerability and called for greater international support to finance climate action in developing countries.

"Namibia joins this conference with a profound sense of urgency and responsibility. As a country highly vulnerable to climate change, its impacts are already undermining Namibians' livelihoods, economic development and the prospects of future generations," he added.

He also expressed concern over the persistent inadequacy of climate finance reaching developing countries, stressing that countries least responsible for climate change should not be left to finance their survival through loans that further deepen their debt burdens.

"It is unacceptable that countries least responsible for this crisis must increasingly finance their survival through loans, thereby deepening their debt burdens," he stated.

The Namibia Planning Commission was established in 2013 with the mandate of planning and spearheading the course of national development.

The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference underway in Antalya, Türkiye, has gathered world leaders, negotiators, scientists, and civil society to advance global climate action, focusing on emissions reduction, climate finance, adaptation, and implementation of prior commitments.

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The conference, which began on 9 November, and ends today.

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