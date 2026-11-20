NAIROBI, Kenya, November 20, 2026 - Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has laid bare his struggles in charge of the national team, revealing that the technical bench are owed allowances whereas preparations for international assignments are shoddy.

The South African said players were close to downing their tools whereas he and the rest of the technical staff have gone several months without pay.

"The players were owed money by the Football Kenya Federation, and the situation came close to a strike before they were paid. My technical staff and I have gone several months without being paid what we are owed, or by the dates they were due to be paid," the gaffer said.

McCarthy further opened up on the team's struggles during the recent 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier double-header against his home country, during which they ground out an impressive 2-2 draw in Soweto before losing 2-1 at the Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday night.

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"We could not travel together as a squad from Johannesburg to Nairobi after the first leg. Our accommodation was, in my opinion, below the standard the players should reasonably expect and the meals did not always meet the required nutritional standards. And during this camp, on one occasion, we had no working bus to bring us back to our hotel from training," the former Bafana Bafana striker said.

McCarthy's bombshell is the latest in what has been a tumultuous fallout with the Kenyan fans, irked by comments by the gaffer, which seemed to deride critics of his team selection over several matches.

At his post-match conference at Nyayo Stadium, the 49-year-old took a swipe at his critics, stating that he wouldn't be more bothered about people who sleep hungry for two weeks while lambasting him online for his management of Stars.

However, in his latest response, the former Manchester United coach seemed to strike a conciliatory tone, explaining that he is not averse to criticism.

McCarthy said that whoever takes a swipe at him must do so objectively, keeping in mind the circumstances he has had to work under.

"I am not making excuses. I believe even the best coaches in the world would struggle to prepare a team properly under the circumstances my technical staff, our players and I have been working under and this camp is just one more example," he said.

It is not the first time the former Cape Town City and AmaZulu head coach has complained about strenuous working conditions.

Last month, ahead of Kenya's 2027 Afcon qualifier against Eritrea and Guinea, McCarthy revealed he has been operating without a work permit -- over a year after he was appointed national team boss.

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This, amidst a go-slow by players over delayed payment of part of their allowances.