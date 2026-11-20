Fake internal memo warns of increased HIV infections among Kenyan university students

IN SHORT: An image that appears to be a memo by a Kenyan hospital raising alarm about the high rate of HIV infections at Tharaka University is circulating on social media. However, the memo is fabricated.

An image of what looks like a memo allegedly from a Kenyan hospital raising alarm over the high number of HIV/Aids infections among students at Tharaka University is circulating on social media.

Tharaka University is in Tharaka Nithi county, central Kenya.

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The memo has the subject "WARNING ON HIGH RISE OF HIV/AIDS AMONG STUDENTS" and appears to address the university's students.

"This is to inform all Tharaka University students that Marimanti Referral Hospital has observed a worrying increase in new HIV/AIDS cases among students within the university community," it reads.

The memo attributed the alleged rise to "unprotected sexual intercourse, multiple sexual partners, and lack of proper knowledge on HIV prevention" and advised students on the actions they should take to prevent its spread.

"The Hospital will continue to offer confidential HIV testing, counselling and treatment services at the hospital. Let us work together to prevent the further spread of HIV/AIDS in our university community," it reads.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, attacks the immune system, which fights disease. If left untreated, it eventually causes Aids, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

The memo has circulated widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Fake memo

Several indicators show the memo is fake.

For a start, the memo carries the Tharaka University logo, yet it appears to be written by a hospital. Usually, an external hospital would use its own official letterhead, not the university's.

A closer look reveals that it is dated 5 November 2026, but the stamp reads 12 November, which is confusing. This is another sign that the memo could be fake.

The stamp on the memo also features the name "MARIMRIMANTI REFERRAL HOSPITAL" and not Marimanti. This obvious error suggests the letter is not legitimate.

We searched online for a hospital named "Marimanti Referral Hospital" and found the Marimanti Sub County Hospital, also referred to as Marimanti Level 4 Hospital, as the only recognised hospital with the name "Marimanti" in Tharaka Nithi county.

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Kirinyaga University posted a similar version of the memo targeting its students and labelled it "FAKE".

The memo is fake and should be disregarded.