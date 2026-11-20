Monrovia - Liberia has hosted a high-level Arria-formula meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, focusing on the role of natural resources in preventing conflict and promoting peace.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in Conference Room 6 under the theme, "Natural Resources and Conflict: Strengthening Cooperation for Prevention and Peace," brought together representatives of UN member states, regional and international organizations, practitioners, and civil society groups.

The gathering provided a platform for participants to exchange experiences and discuss practical ways countries can cooperate in managing natural resources to prevent conflict, reduce illegal financial activities, and promote lasting peace.

Discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation to prevent the illegal exploitation and trade of natural resources, which often generate revenues that sustain armed conflicts.

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Participants also explored ways to protect legitimate economic development and the livelihoods of communities that depend on natural resources.

Speaking during the meeting, Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis Brown II, reaffirmed the principle of permanent sovereignty of states over their natural resources.

Ambassador Brown emphasized the importance of respecting national ownership and applicable international law in efforts to address challenges associated with natural resources and conflict.

He further stressed that international cooperation should support the priorities of all states concerned, noting the importance of ensuring that countries remain actively involved in decisions affecting their natural resources.

The meeting highlighted the need for stronger partnerships among countries and international institutions to address the links between natural resource exploitation and armed violence.

Liberia's hosting of the gathering also provided an opportunity for the country to contribute to international discussions on resource governance, conflict prevention, and peacebuilding.

The event was sponsored by the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the United Nations and co-sponsored by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The meeting brought together stakeholders with direct experience in natural resource management and conflict-related issues, reinforcing calls for collective action to ensure that natural resources contribute to sustainable development rather than fuel violence and instability.