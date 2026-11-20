SCOPA drills rail agency executives on time taken to finalise investigative reports

PRASA board chairperson Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo told Parliament's standing committee on public accounts that a Webber Wentzel report into billions in alleged tender corruption had been handed to transport minister Barbara Creecy in June, but committee chairperson Songezo Zibi said Creecy told him she did not have it.

MPs also questioned PRASA's handling of the Cape Town central line investigation, the Siyangena Technologies contracts and the Swifambo locomotive scandal.

PRASA says litigation over Siyangena continues, the agency wants to recover 13 unusable locomotives from the Swifambo deal, and it is making headway in recovering infrastructure and improving passenger numbers.

Parliament's public spending oversight committee has bemoaned the long delay in releasing an independent investigation into alleged tender corruption that could implicate staff and board members at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

Law firm Webber Wentzel probed allegations - partly stemming from a whistleblower report that surfaced early last year - into multi-billion rand PRASA tenders.

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The report, which was sent to the ministers of Transport and Police, contains allegations that senior PRASA executives circumvented board approval for payments worth R2.6-billion for a national mobile communication railway network system, and for KwaZulu-Natal signalling contracts awarded to Maziya General Services and a joint venture company.

Maziya General Services, which had won a tender to automate the system, has been involved in questionable government contracts in the past.

The report was discussed on Wednesday when PRASA executives and board chairperson, Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo, appeared before Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (SCOPA).

According to Nokwe-Macamo, the report was handed to transport minister Barbara Creecy in June.

But SCOPA chairperson Songezo Zibi said he asked Creecy about the report. "She responded on 27 July and she said she doesn't have it," said Zibi.

Yet Nokwe-Macamo insisted it was "handed over" to the minister.

With the report having "been under wraps for nearly half a year", he asked Nokwe-Macamo if she had followed up with the minister, to which Nokwe-Macamo replied, "I'm sure she'll come to us."

"What the public is entitled to know is that these matters are treated with seriousness. When there is an investigation by a reputable law firm that delivers a report, the expectation from Parliament and everybody else is that the board would take swift action thereafter."

He said the board had "done the right thing" by passing it to the minister's office but "what we now sit with is an amount of time that has elapsed since anything has been done about it".

This is one of a number of investigations and court cases PRASA is involved in.

Cape Town's central line

PRASA's presentation to SCOPA touched on an independent investigation into allegations of subcontracts on the restoration of Cape Town's central line being given to companies linked to alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield.

The line runs to Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, through Stanfield's stomping grounds.

PRASA group CEO Hishaam Emeran said the investigation found no wrongdoing on PRASA's part. This was a repeat of what Parliament's select committee on public infrastructure and the Minister in the Presidency was told in August.

Emeran told SCOPA the investigation found that while PRASA had subcontracting requirements, the appointment of subcontractors was the main contractor's responsibility, not PRASA's. The subcontracts are believed to have included security. Emeran said PRASA's then head of security, Alexio Papadopulo, did not have his contract renewed in May this year. Emeran also admitted Papadopulo had not been properly vetted before his contract ended.

"We have a new acting head of security who is also undergoing vetting which is near conclusion," said Emeran.

There were a number of recommendations by the investigative report, including that PRASA should set up a facilitation company to engage with communities in projects of this nature, in order to better manage "the interaction and engagement at community level".

Besides the investigation commissioned by PRASA, he said there were ongoing criminal investigations into the central line subcontracts being conducted by the police.

The findings of the independent investigation clearing PRASA have been criticised by Sam Sole, managing partner of investigative journalism organisation amaBhungane, whose story on Stanfield's links to PRASA's central line renewal spurred the board to appoint the investigation by Ningiza Horner Attorneys and advocate Siyabulela Mapoma.

Siyangena

Ongoing litigation surrounding a 2009 tender to Siyangena Technologies awarded under disgraced former Group CEO Lucky Montana's tenure was raised during the SCOPA meeting.

As GroundUp reported in 2018, the Siyangena tender was dealt with in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's Derailed report of 2015.

In 2020 Siyangena was found to have unlawfully won billions of rand in contracts to supply security infrastructure to PRASA stations for the 2010 World Cup and subsequent contracts amounting to approximately R6-billion.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the contracts while Siyangena has also been challenging the court's decision to set aside its contracts.

PRASA head of legal, Nompumelelo Gamedze-Phasha, said litigation had progressed up to the Constitutional Court. She said Siyangena was asking the court to determine if an independent engineer's report on whether any payments to Siyangena should be set off against the value of work done is final and binding. This was part of a separation application to be heard in February.

Gamedze-Phasha said Siyangena was claiming about R1.2-billion against PRASA, which needed to be determined by the court.

The lack of detail on the Siyangena matter was criticised by committee members, resulting in Emeran committing to supplying information in writing.

In a statement following the SCOPA meeting, commuter activist organisation #UniteBehind, which joined the initial case against Siyangena, bemoaned the lack of finality on the matter 11 years since charges were first laid.

#UniteBehind also criticised PRASA's lack of information on the criminal case against Siyangena and that nobody has yet been prosecuted.

Swifambo's "too tall" trains

Brief mention was made by PRASA of the Swifambo debacle in which R2.65-billion was paid for locomotives that were too tall to operate on much of South Africa's rail network.

This was in a slide on investigations emanating from Judge Raymond Zondo's State Capture Report, stating the Swifambo contract had been set aside and was subject to legal proceedings.

The lack of information on this was also criticised by #UniteBehind which stated about R777-million of the R2.65-billion paid "never reached the manufacturer".

"It (the R777-million) went to the people who ran Swifambo, to companies linked to people with influence at PRASA, and to lawyers, auditors and advisers," said #UniteBehind.

The organisation said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) commissioned a forensic report to trace that money in 2015, received a draft in 2017, but never finished it. In August the Hawks told SCOPA that forensic investigators had still not been appointed.

The National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks and the SIU had been given a new forensic report by #UniteBehind on where the Swifambo money went, with a sworn affidavit. Only the NPA had acknowledged receipt.

"The money can be followed. We have shown how," stated #UniteBehind.

In response to MPs' questions, Emeran said one of PRASA's challenges was not being able to use any of the 13 locomotives they received (of the 70 ordered) in the Swifambo deal. This impacted their long-distance rail and also parts of the network which were not electrified.

He said PRASA was looking for a court-sanctioned outcome which would allow the locomotives to be given back to PRASA out of the Swifambo liquidation process, so that there could be some value out of what was spent on the contract.

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Improved passenger numbers

Following a rapid descent in passenger numbers from about 600-million a year in 2009 to a near total collapse of passenger rail in 2021 after covid, Emeran told SCOPA passenger numbers broke the 100-million mark in the last financial year.

Emeran said year-on-year growth had been about 34%. PRASA needed to be transporting 350-million passengers before the rail agency could become sustainable. (At current growth rates this would occur in the 2030/31 financial year.)

Emeran said the signalling programme was critical to ultimately get passenger numbers back to 600-million, as it was necessary to increase the frequency of trains running on PRASA's rail corridors to the point where a train could run every five minutes.

To this end, PRASA had a signal modernisation programme across the country. He said the southern line in Cape Town was currently at a point where it could have a train every 15 minutes, and signalling recovery on Gauteng's Pretoria-Mabopane line enabled a train every 20 minutes. He said headway had been made on some KwaZulu-Natal corridors, and the contractor was about a third of the way through the project.

In Gauteng, the tender process for appointing a contractor had been completed, but the Auditor-General had reviewed it and flagged some procurement issues, which had been escalated to National Treasury, from which feedback was awaited.

Fixing signalling in order to recover PRASA's rail corridors was also essential to reduce the "mismatch" between the 350 new train sets supplied by Gibela, and the 170 sets they were currently able to run on functional infrastructure.

"Key is the signalling which will allow us to run trains every five to 10 minutes, which would allow us to utilise these trains," said Emeran.

He said that although Gibela's production rates were built into the contract, PRASA was trying to see if the production rate could be slowed to better align with rail recovery.