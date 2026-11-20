Simon Harmer took six wickets to bowl Bangladesh out for 168 and hand South Africa a nine-wicket victory before lunch on day five of the first test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Bangladesh resumed on 100/5, still 57 behind, with Litton Das counter attacking, hooking and pulling Marco Jansen to the boundary as the sixth-wicket stand reached 47 in 10 overs.

But Das was bowled by Kagiso Rabada for a brisk 39 off 38 balls after an inside edge crashed into his stumps. Harmer then took over on a pitch offering big turn.

Mushfiqur Rahim resisted for 22 off 62 balls before Harmer trapped him at short leg. Mushfiqur was initially given not out, but a successful review showed the ball had hit his glove before looping to substitute Corbin Bosch.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit 15 before charging Harmer and being stumped by Ryan Rickelton, while Hasan Mahmud fell the same way for just four.

Ebadot Hossain slogged his first ball from Harmer to deep midwicket, where Matthew Breetzke held a superb running catch just inside the boundary line.

South Africa needed just 12 runs to win.

Marques Ackerman edged his second ball to slip, but Aiden Markram, bowled off a no-ball, then hit Ebadot for six over midwicket to finish the match after only nine balls.

The dominant win gives the Proteas a 1-0 lead in the two-test series ahead of the Centurion showdown which kicks off on Monday.