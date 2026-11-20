KCB Group PLC has reported a profit after tax of KShs. 58.6 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, on the back of strong growth across business lines and sustained operating efficiency. Earnings per share increased by 24.3% to KShs 17.8, reflecting resilient earnings growth.

Total assets grew by 15.4% to KShs. 2.4 trillion, driven by a 15% increase in customer deposits to KShs. 1.8 trillion and 11% rise in gross loans to KShs. 1.4 trillion. This performance was supported by continued customer acquisition efforts and deeper engagement with the existing customer base.

KCB Bank Kenya sustained its market leadership position with strong deposit and loan growth anchoring the business performance, riding on superior scale, distribution and transaction capabilities. Profit after tax grew 20.7% to KShs.40.8 billion, while the balance sheet was up 13% to KShs.1.6 trillion.

Profit after tax from subsidiaries outside KCB Kenya grew by 24.3% to KShs. 19.6 billion on strong growth in KCB Bank Burundi, KCB Bank South Sudan, KCB Bank Uganda, KCB Investment Bank and KCB Corporate Trustee Services. The entities contributed 33.4% of the Group net profit and 33% of total balance sheet, highlighting the benefits of diversification.

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The three main non-banking subsidiaries recorded a combined profit before tax of KShs. 1.9 billion making up 2.4% of the Group PBT. KCB Investment Bank earnings surged by 393.9% to KShs. 1.1 billion, KCB Corporate Trustee Services posted a 118.6% increase to KShs. 258 million and KCB Bancassurance Intermediary recorded a profit before tax of KShs. 471 million.

Commentary: Group Chief Executive Officer, Paul Russo

"The results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the progress we continue to make in building a stronger and more diversified financial services institution. Our investments in technology, customer experience and regional business capabilities continue to translate into stronger performance, positioning the Bank for sustained growth," said KCB Group CEO, Paul Russo.

"We are looking to leverage our scale and extensive distribution network to support our customers and make a meaningful contribution to the East Africa economy and beyond. We continued to pay specific attention to the MSMEs sector as a sustainable economic growth driver" he added.

Financial highlights

The Group continued to benefit from a diversified revenue base as total income increased by 12.3% to KShs. 167.8 billion, up from KShs. 149.4 billion, driven by increased lending activity and higher transaction volumes.

Non-funded income grew by 21.8% to KShs. 54.9 billion from KShs. 45.1 billion. Mobile loans disbursement grew by 26% to KShs.492 billion in Q3 2026, equivalent to KShs. 1.8 billion per day. Non-Funded Income (NFI) also benefited from a 65.1% growth in foreign exchange income driven by increased volumes primarily from TMB and additional solutions introduced in the unified mobile app including money market funds, Pesalink and pay to paybills.

Funded income registered an 8.2% increase to KShs. 112.9 billion from KShs. 104.3 billion, predominately on the back of higher volumes, demonstrating the Group's ability to sustain earnings growth in a declining interest rate environment.

Cost to income ratio was down to 43.7% in Q3 2026, from 46.2% in Q3 2025 on positive cost jaws due to strong revenue momentum and prudent cost management. Total operating costs increased by 6.1% driven by scaled technology investments and variable costs aligned with branch and business expansion.

Asset quality improved as loan loss provisions declined by 9.1% year-on-year to KShs. 16.6 billion. Cost of Risk rose from 2.1% in September 2025 to 1.7% in the current period, reflecting enhanced credit quality and disciplined risk management.

The Group's stock of gross NPLs reduced by 17.1% to close at KShs. 184.1 billion from KShs. 222.1 billion last year. This led to a lower NPL ratio of 13.3% from 17.8%, reflecting the Group's improved credit quality and the effectiveness of targeted interventions implemented to reduce NPLs. KCB Bank Kenya NPL stock reduced by 19.5% (KShs. 39.3 billion) YoY.

The Group maintained a healthy funding profile as the loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 78.7%. Customer deposits increased by 15% to 1.8 trillion, supporting balance sheet growth and liquidity.

The increase in the loan book was driven by new to bank customers and increased disbursements in priority sectors such as MSME especially in KCB Bank Kenya, TMB and BPR. The agriculture, energy and water sectors recorded the highest activity on the overall loan book, with households, real estate and manufacturers taking the largest component.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 3.5% from 3.1% in previous year demonstrating efficient asset utilization and sustained profitability.

The Group continued to create sustainable value for shareholders, delivering a strong Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.1%. Total equity attributable to KCB Group shareholders increased by 17.3% to KShs. 362 billion, up from KShs. 308.5 billion a year earlier, reflecting robust earnings growth, sufficient capital retention and the continued strength of the Group's balance sheet.

All businesses are well capitalized to power growth of risk weighted assets, with regulatory capital ratios comfortably above the minimum requirements and internal limits. The Group's Core Capital to Total Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio stood at 18%, comfortably above the statutory minimum of 10.5%. The Total Capital to Total Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio stood at 21.1%, significantly exceeding the regulatory threshold of 14.5%. Kenya & Uganda ratios were enhanced by tier II funding to support lending to priority segments in climate and MSMEs.

The Group continued to align its practices to address and tap into climate-related risks and opportunities, disbursing KShs 20.8 billion green loans in Q3 2026 across corporate and retail segments. The Group screened loans worth KShs. 451 billion under Environmental & Social Due Diligence frameworks ESDD in first nine months of 2026, aimed at categorizing and identifying environmental & social risks associated with the projects financed by the Bank.

Commentary: Group Chairman, Dr. Joseph Kinyua "The strong capital buffers provide the Group with sufficient headroom to absorb potential economic shocks, support future business expansion and sustain lending to customers across its markets" said KCB Group Chairman, Dr. Joseph Kinyua. "As we enter the final stretch of the year, our priority is to consolidate the gains we have made while positioning the business for sustainable growth. We remain focused on strengthening governance, safeguarding the Group's financial stability and ensuring that our investments translate into sustainable returns for shareholders and meaningful impact for the communities we serve," he added.

Latest Corporate Developments · In September, KCB Group increased its shareholding in Trust Merchant Bank (TMB), its subsidiary in Democratic Republic of Congo, from 85% to 98%, reinforcing its commitment to one of the largest and fastest-growing banking markets. The increased stake provides greater strategic flexibility to support growth and deepen KCB's presence in the market.

In July, KCB rolled out the thought leadership campaign "Put Our Experience to Work" reaffirming its commitment to leveraging over 130 years of banking experience, deep market knowledge and regional expertise to deliver innovative financial solutions that respond to the evolving needs of customers.

KCB Bank, Carrefour & Mastercard partnered to launch prepaid card payment solution designed to help customers better plan, manage, and control their grocery spending, reinforcing the bank's commitment to delivering greater value and convenience for shoppers.

KCB elevated its youth banking agenda through the Cub and Leo propositions where it held the inaugural Future Fest Experience in Nakuru County on the need to build strong financial foundations among young people through healthy financial conversations. At the same time, through the Common Cents Campaign, the Bank elevated its Mobile Banking App awareness agenda by leveraging themed Comedy Shows in key towns which provided an opportunity to demystify banking and deepen financial inclusion among youths.

In August, KCB Group unveiled its Sustainability Bond Framework - Use of Proceeds, marking a significant step in the Group's ambition to mobilize long-term capital towards projects and activities that deliver positive environmental and social outcomes. The milestone lays the groundwork for the planned issuance of KShs. 300 billion Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme over a period of five years.

Through the "Pata Kwako" home ownership campaign, the bank continued to create awareness on the KMGT-backed MSME mortgage solution offering 15-year terms at 9.9% p.a. targeting gig economy players & SMEs with irregular income streams. Building on this momentum the bank engaged in the KDF Mortgage Scheme Sensitization Programmes in several military installations.

Under KCB Foundation, over 55,002 jobs were supported in the first nine months of 2026 through livelihoods programmes namely DiGiFLME, 2Jiajiri, Mifugo ni Mali, Ikamba, and Iteze Imbere. The KCB Scholars programme supported 5,283 students from disadvantaged backgrounds including teen mothers, survivors of harmful cultural practices and persons with disabilities.

KCB Group was recognised through a series of prestigious local, regional and global accolades including being ranked among the World's Top 500 Performing Banks by Forbes Magazine as well as Best Trade Finance Bank in Kenya by GTR+ MEA Leaders in Trade Awards 2026. For further information, please contact Peter Mwaura Kimani, Head of Corporate & Stakeholder Relations; email:pmkimani@kcbgroup.com.

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About KCB Group PLC

KCB Group Plc is East Africa's largest commercial Bank and was established in 1896. The Group is headquartered in Kenya, with the country serving as the lead market with the banking subsidiary KCB Bank Kenya. Over the years, the Bank has grown and spread its wings into Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Its subsidiaries KCB Bank Kenya and Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) also have representative offices in Ethiopia and Brussels, respectively.

Additionally, KCB Group owns KCB Bancassurance Intermediary Limited, KCB Investment Bank, KCB Corporate Trustee Services, Riverbank Solutions, KCB Foundation and Kencom House Limited as non-banking businesses.

Today KCB has the largest branch network in the region with 460 branches, 1,249 ATMs and over 1.4 million merchants and agents offering banking services on a 24/7 basis in East Africa. This is complemented by mobile banking and internet banking services with 24-hour contact centre services for our customers to get in touch with the Bank. KCB has a vast network of correspondent relationships totalling over 200 banks across the globe, and our customers are assured of a seamless facilitation of their international trade requirements wherever they are.