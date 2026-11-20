opinion

Rwanda should not have to apologise for insisting that its security matters. Yet international diplomacy too often treats the country's concerns as an inconvenience, while the conditions sustaining insecurity across its western border receive less sustained political attention.

For Rwandans, this is not an abstract disagreement. The international failure to stop the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi remains the background against which promises of protection are judged. Demands for trust carry little weight when the threat posed by the FDLR is repeatedly acknowledged but left unresolved.

The legal basis for taking that threat seriously is clear. United Nations Security Council Resolution 2773 expressly condemned support provided by Congolese military forces to the FDLR and called for its cessation and the group's neutralisation. This is not simply Rwanda's account of its security environment. It is a concern recognised by the Security Council itself.

Why, then, does pressure on Rwanda so often dominate international messaging, while ending support to the FDLR appears to require endless negotiation? Recognition without effective implementation leaves Rwanda facing the consequences of a danger others can discuss from a distance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Washington peace framework should have changed this pattern. The June 2025 agreement, reaffirmed in December, incorporates FDLR neutralisation and Rwanda's disengagement of forces and lifting of defensive measures into an agreed security framework. It also requires an irreversible and verifiable end to state support for the FDLR and associated armed groups.

These provisions deserve the same diplomatic urgency as every other commitment. Rwanda's security cannot be treated as a concession to be considered after other governments have secured their preferred political outcomes. It is an essential component of any durable settlement.

The United States sanctioned Rwanda's Ministry of Defence and Zigama Credit and Savings Society on October 28, following sanctions against the Rwanda Defence Force and four senior officials in March. Washington presented these measures as a response to support for M23. But announcing sanctions does not settle the wider question of whether diplomatic pressure addresses all the conflict's drivers.

The proper test is whether the same determination is applied to those who sustain the FDLR. Governments invoking regional peace should publish clear assessments of compliance, identify those obstructing disarmament and explain the consequences. Otherwise, selective pressure risks becoming a substitute for a security settlement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minerals belong at the centre of this scrutiny. The Washington framework itself connects regional peace with investment, trade and critical mineral supply chains. Western economic interests are therefore part of the diplomatic landscape, not an invention that can be dismissed whenever Rwandans raise uncomfortable questions.

This does not prove a coordinated Western plot. It does establish a compelling reason to scrutinise whose commercial priorities shape diplomatic choices. When access to resources receives concrete frameworks and investment commitments, while eliminating an armed threat remains unfinished business, questions about priorities are entirely legitimate.

The danger is a diplomacy that makes Rwanda's cooperation economically desirable while treating its security demands as politically expendable. Peace must not become a bargain in which mineral access advances faster than protection against armed groups.

International law offers Rwanda a stronger platform than diplomatic indignation alone. The obligation to end support for the FDLR is recorded in international commitments. Rwanda is entitled to insist on verifiable implementation, meaningful accountability and protection against attacks, using measures permitted by international law.

Rwanda need not accept a diplomatic narrative that marginalises its experience or reduces its security concerns to public relations. Its defence should be firm: no lasting peace can be built by accommodating an armed threat against one country while demanding reassurance from that country alone.

The writer is a legal systems analyst specialising in regional integration, access to justice, and public international law.