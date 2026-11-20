Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has announced an investment of over three billion meticais (about 47 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) for reconstruction of public infrastructures destroyed during mass demonstrations that followed the 2024 general elections.

According to Chapo, speaking on Thursday during a visit to vandalized public facilities in Namacurra district, in the central province of Zambezia, the damage includes public administration buildings, among them the former district administrator's office and official residence, as well as police stations, public prosecutor's offices and courts.

The President explained that the destruction affected other districts, including Morrumbala and Mocubela. He lamented that the country now has to spend resources rebuilding infrastructure that already existed instead of investing in expanding public services.

Chapo compared the scale of the destruction with the effects of the 16-year civil war between government forces and RENAMO guerrillas, noting that many infrastructures survived that conflict and only required rehabilitation after the signing of the General Peace Agreement in 1992.

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"What was done then was simple rehabilitation. What we have to do here now is practically rebuild," he said.

Chapo also referred to the use of alleged homemade bombs and the destruction of medicine warehouses in Zambezia and Maputo city, which held sufficient stocks to supply the population for more than three years.

Chapo said the destruction of public and private property undermines economic development and adds to the country's challenges, at a time when Mozambique is also facing the threat of terrorism in Cabo Delgado province.

"The government has already a revised budget, approved by the parliament, which will allow work to begin on restoring the damaged facilities. We call for national unity and the peaceful resolution of differences. Dialogue is essential to preserving stability and ensuring national development", he said.

"Differences will always exist, but we must make dialogue the right path to peace and, with peace and security, be able to build our country", he added.