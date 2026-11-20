Maputo — Only 10 percent of Mozambique's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have access to insurance services, while access to banking services has increased from 12 to 19 percent, according to data from 2025 FinScope MSME Survey.

The figures were presented by Silvio Chiau, Director of Programs and Operations at the FSD Mozambique Foundation, who revealed that the country has over 5.7 million MSMEs, which employ just over nine million people, with the majority operating within the informal sector.

"As it stands, only 10 percent of these MSMEs have access to insurance services. This means more work must be done to ensure they can access this vital risk-mitigation tool", he said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the study's presentation, Chiau explained that the agriculture and manufacturing sectors exhibit low levels of formalization and limited access to both credit and insurance, despite their critical importance to the economy and job creation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We need to develop financial products better suited to the nature of these activities, highlighting, in particular, climate insurance, which is essential for protecting producers against the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events", he said.

Among the main obstacles to the development of MSMEs are difficulties in accessing markets, infrastructure, electricity, and water. Furthermore, the enterprises themselves face inherent limitations; many are still in an early stage and do not meet the requirements set by banks for obtaining credit.

"A large portion is still in this embryonic phase, they are startups or in a growth phase, and are not yet fully established. Many of them fail to meet the criteria, for instance, to qualify for bank loans," he explained.

He also advocated for the creation of gender-responsive financial solutions, taking into account the cultural and economic barriers that affect women running businesses, particularly within the informal sector.

The study further indicates that the expansion of digital financial services, notably mobile wallets, has contributed to improving financial inclusion for MSMEs and facilitating access to other products and services.