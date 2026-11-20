Maputo — Mozambique's Attorney-General, Américo Letela, has called for stronger investigations into illegal mining, arguing that law enforcement must target not only miners operating at illegal sites, but also those who finance, organize and protect clandestine mining networks.

Speaking in Maputo, at a ceremony in which he swore into office the new directors of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), Letela said that operations against illegal mining should go beyond arresting workers found at mining sites or seizing their equipment.

He argued that investigations should cover the entire chain of illegal exploitation, including financiers, intermediaries and those who may organize or protect the activities from within State institutions.

Illegal mining remains a challenge for the Mozambican authorities, despite efforts over the years to regulate the sector. Artisanal and small-scale mining was formally recognized in the country's legal framework in 2002, but the extraction of minerals without the required authorizations has continued, even after licensing requirements were tightened in 2016.

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Besides the economic losses associated with the illegal extraction and sale of minerals, the activity raises environmental and security concerns. These include soil degradation, river pollution, accidents at mining sites and the use of mercury in gold extraction, which can have harmful effects on the health of local communities.

There are also concerns about corruption and possible institutional protection of networks involved in illegal mining.

Such allegations, in Letela's view, underline the need for broader investigations capable of identifying those behind the activities.

Mozambique's first Census of Artisanal Miners, conducted in 2021, identified 2,162 artisanal mining sites, of which 1,577 were active, involving approximately 229,680 miners.

However, artisanal mining should not automatically be equated with illegal mining, since the census covered the sector as a whole, including activities that may have been properly authorized.

Letela's position highlights one of the main challenges in tackling illegal mining: moving beyond operations targeting workers found at mining sites and investigating the structures that may be behind clandestine exploitation.

Identifying financiers, mineral trading channels and possible networks of institutional protection could therefore be crucial to tackling the problem more effectively, ensuring that law enforcement action does not stop at small-scale operators while those responsible for organizing and financing the activities remain beyond the reach of justice.