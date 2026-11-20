opinion

Africa's pride is defended when its representatives insist that their voice carries weight, their participation has meaning, and the rules of international institutions apply equally to everyone. In Phnom Penh, Rwanda's resistance to pressure over the leadership of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie brought that principle into sharp relief.

The immediate dispute concerned the candidacy of Louise Mushikiwabo for a third term as secretary-general. The wider question was who determines the leadership of a multilateral institution: its collective membership, through agreed procedures, or the capitals that exercise disproportionate influence in negotiations?

According to AFP, Rwanda rejected a request from President Emmanuel Macron to withdraw its candidate. The French presidency explained that it had suggested withdrawing both the Congolese and Rwandan candidacies to facilitate consensus. These accounts describe the same diplomatic initiative from different perspectives. They also expose the central difficulty: when does facilitating agreement become pressure on a sovereign member to abandon its legitimate position?

A country may propose a compromise. Another country may decline it. The equality of members must include both freedoms.

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Rwanda's refusal deserves to be understood in that light. An African state does not become unreasonable simply because it resists a proposal supported by a more influential partner. Nor should its willingness to cooperate be measured by its readiness to withdraw.

The outcome nevertheless requires precision. Phnom Penh did not deliver a fresh four-year mandate to Mushikiwabo. The OIF's official account records that members reached consensus neither on a candidate nor on holding a vote. They instead accepted a twelve-month extension of her mandate, allowing for an election in 2027 and consideration of changes to the electoral procedure. This was a negotiated postponement, with substantial questions unresolved.

AFP also reported that Rwanda would present no candidate at the next election. There is no need to, anyway. Any assessment of Kigali's diplomatic stand must acknowledge that concession. Defending the significance of Rwanda's resistance does not require presenting the final compromise as an unqualified electoral victory.

Its broader significance lies in the principle that Rwanda asserted: African participation cannot depend on accepting decisions shaped elsewhere. Congratulations, Rwanda.

That principle belongs to all African states, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kinshasa was entitled to present a candidate, oppose the incumbent, and advocate a different direction for the organisation. Mauritania was equally entitled to seek the leadership. Africa contains competing interests and legitimate differences. No country can claim an exclusive right to speak for the continent.

African pride therefore cannot be reduced to the success of one African candidate against another. It rests on the quality of the process through which their claims are considered and on whether African governments exercise their judgment independently.

The same standard applies to a European candidate. Nationality alone should neither confer entitlement nor establish disqualification. The relevant questions concern competence, programme, institutional independence, and the support of members freely expressed. A credible multilateral organisation must be capable of assessing those qualities without treating any capital as the final authority.

This is where the language of consensus deserves scrutiny.

Consensus can protect smaller states, encourage accommodation, and give a collective decision lasting authority. But it becomes problematic when disagreement is treated as an offence or when one member is expected to surrender its position so that others may announce unity.

An organisation also weakens itself when members cannot agree on how to reach a decision after consensus fails.

In Phnom Penh, we learnt that rules are not the single most important guiding principle, at least in the eyes of some, even when those rules were adopted by the same leaders, the heads of state and government.

For African members, influence will grow through preparation, respect for the AU's position, proper coordination, and substantive proposals.

They should examine the relationship between financial contributions and political influence and the safeguards that protect the institution's independence.

Financial support deserves recognition. But it should never purchase superior political rights.

There is also a responsibility that accompanies Rwanda's principled position. If sovereign equality is the principle being defended, it must protect all countries equally. If institutional independence matters, the secretary-general must serve the entire membership. If rules are to restrain pressure, they must bind supporters and opponents alike.

That consistency would give Rwanda's position a significance extending well beyond this particular contest.

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For Rwanda, whose experience of international institutions includes the catastrophic failure to prevent and stop the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the distance between declared principles and actual conduct carries exceptional weight. Sovereignty, security, and institutional accountability are matters of lived history. That experience helps explain the determination to participate in international affairs with an independent voice.

Yet the strongest expression of that independence is constructive: proposing rules, building partnerships, accepting scrutiny, and insisting on reciprocal accountability.

Phnom Penh should, therefore, lead to a more serious conversation about the Francophonie itself. Its members must decide whether they want an institution in which influence is openly debated and fairly constrained or one in which formal equality coexists with informal hierarchy.

Rwanda's stand brought that question into the open. Its lasting contribution will depend on what follows.

Africa's dignity will be served when its governments help build institutions in which every member can disagree without being diminished, compete without being delegitimised, and cooperate without surrendering its agency.

The writer is a retired diplomat.