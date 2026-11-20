The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has urged stakeholders in the sector to protect the country's peace and safety as the strongest selling points in attracting visitors.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Mr Abeiku Aggrey Santana, who made the call on Tuesday, said attractive tourism packages and easier travel arrangements would mean little if visitors feared for their safety.

Mr Santana was addressing security agencies, event organisers and other tourism industry stakeholders at an engagement in Accra on Tuesday in preparations for the December in GH 2026 festivities.

"Safety and peace are the greatest strength in selling the country as a good travel destination. There are certain destinations, if today, it's even visa-free, and even flight-free, and all the offerings that they will offer you, you wouldn't want to go. Why? Because of your safety," he said.

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Mr Santana said earlier discussions involving National Security, its anti-terrorism unit and event organisers demonstrated the commitment to ensuring incident-free celebrations.

Mr Santana commended the security services for their readiness to support peaceful celebrations and said sustained engagement between security agencies and tourism operators was essential to safeguarding visitors.

The engagement, he noted, provided an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen coordination and address outstanding concerns ahead of the festive season.

He stressed that Ghana's growing appeal as a destination for culture, heritage, arts and entertainment required stakeholders to preserve the conditions that had helped build visitors' confidence.

However, the Deputy GTA CEO acknowledged gaps in service delivery and urged industry players to ensure that the welcome extended to tourists was matched by the quality of their experiences.

Mr Santana said government efforts to improve infrastructure and access to tourism attractions would complement the work of private operators, whom he identified as major beneficiaries of increased tourism activity.

Turning to the festive programme, he said more than 150 events across the country during the period would offer visitors opportunities to explore destinations beyond Accra.

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These, he said, included cultural celebrations, exhibitions, theatre productions, musical performances and homecoming events, with opportunities for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, tour guides, artisans and other local businesses.

He mentioned the Royal Savannah Fest Investment Expo in Tamale, the Craft and Heritage Expo in Bolgatanga, Taadi Fest and the Sekondi-Takoradi City Carnival among the planned activities. Read More.