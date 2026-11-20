Young people have been admonished to look beyond academic certificates and acquire practical skills to create their own jobs.

According to the Municipal Director of Education for La Nkwantanang-Madina, Mr Philip Aiddo, skills in fashion, computing, creative arts, mechanics, masonry and other trades could provide young people with opportunities to become entrepreneurs and employers rather than depend on scarce formal-sector jobs.

"Your certificate alone cannot open opportunities for you, but your skill will take you everywhere that you want to go," he noted.

He was speaking at a TVET for Jobs and Development Campaign organised by the Baraka Policy Institute in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Division in Accra yesterday.

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Mr Aiddo dismissed the perception that technical and vocational education was meant for students who performed poorly academically, saying it was an important pathway for young people with the creativity and determination to build, design, repair and solve practical problems.

"Technical education is not for those who are afraid. It is for those who are smart enough to build, create, repair, design, cook, sew, farm," he said. Read More.