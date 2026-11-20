One of Malawi's respected football coaches, Audlow Makonyola, has died.

The spokesperson for the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA), Millias Pofera Jegwe, who was also a close associate of the late coach, confirmed the death.

According to Pofera Jegwe, Makonyola passed away early Friday morning at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after a short illness.

Makonyola was among the few coaches in Malawi who held the prestigious CAF A Coaching Licence.

During his coaching career, he managed several teams, including Eagles Strikers, Blue Eagles, and EPAC FC.

He is also remembered for guiding Mitundu Baptist FC, now known as LUANAR Mitundu FC, to promotion to the TNM Super League from the NBS Bank National Division League.

Most recently, Makonyola served on the technical panel of the Malawi Under-23 national team during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He also worked as a sports officer with the Malawi Police Service.

His death has been described as a major loss to Malawi's football fraternity.