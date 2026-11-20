Police in Mzuzu have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of raping a 32-year-old woman in the Manda a Galu area, between Chibavi and Chibanja.

Mzuzu Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Edson Chipeni named the suspect as Frackson Banda, from Moyo Village in Traditional Authority Mtwalo, Mzimba District.

Police say the offence took place on October 15, 2026.

Chipeni said the victim was walking home from Zigwagwa Market with other traders, using a path linking Chibanja and Chibavi.

When the group reached a spot called Home Ground, members of the Community Policing Forum, who were on patrol, ordered them to sit down.

The woman pleaded with the patrol and was released.

The suspect, who was among those told to sit, claimed he knew the woman and offered to escort her home. The patrol members let them both go, Chipeni said.

When the pair reached Manda a Galu, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman and raped her.

"She sustained bruises on her body during the attack," Chipeni said.

The woman reported the attack to Mzuzu Police Station, where officers referred her to Mzuzu Central Hospital for examination and treatment. Chipeni said the results showed she had been raped.

Detectives then arrested the suspect.

Banda is due to appear in court to answer a charge of rape under section 132 of the Penal Code.