Energy Minister Jean Mathanga has called for more investment in off-grid and mini-grid power to help government lift national electricity access from 25.9 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030.

Speaking as she opened the Lundu mini-grid in Lilongwe, the first project in Malawi by Differ Community Power, Mathanga said off-grid solutions could play a major role in reaching rural communities.

The facility has 40 kilowatt-peak (kWp) of solar generation and 102 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of battery storage, with room to expand to 120 kWp.

Differ Community Power chief executive Kjetil Røyne said the project has already connected several households and businesses, with 25 more customers registered for connection.

The company plans to build 25 more mini-grids in Malawi next year, but said financing was its main obstacle.

"While also connecting households, our approach is to prioritise trading centres and small businesses that could generate sufficient electricity demand to make the project commercially viable," Røyne said.

Røyne said the company is also offering complementary services, including solar home systems, business batteries, electric motorcycles and three-wheelers, and electricity-powered water pumping and irrigation.