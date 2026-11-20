Scorchers forward Temwa Chawinga has been nominated for the Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Awards' Best Women's Player accolade, her fifth major award nomination this year.

The Kansas City Current forward lost the NWSL Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot awards to North Carolina Courage's Ashley Sanchez, who scored 20 goals in 28 matches.

Chawinga scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances this season, after a hip injury in October 2025 and missing five matches for Malawi at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Public voting runs until November 30 through the Globe Soccer website. Winners will be announced on December 28 in Dubai.