The Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) risks legal challenges over its decisions because it has no substantive director general, an anti-money laundering lawyer has warned.

The authority's acting director general, Vincent Chipeta, is now in his seventh month in the post, beyond the six-month limit for acting appointments.

Lawyer Jai Banda said that, because the acting DG is operating without a legal mandate, the FIA may lack the confidence and independence to take politically sensitive decisions.

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"An affected entity such as a bank or an individual client whose accounts have been frozen can apply for judicial review to set aside those decisions on grounds that the decision-maker lacked authority," Banda said.

He added that "a prolonged acting arrangement avoids a parliamentary check as the acting officer is not confirmed by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, and an acting DG does not enjoy security of tenure."

Chipeta was appointed acting DG in April 2026, after the departure of Jean Priminta.

He was appointed by former president Lazarus Chakwera in May 2022, the source says.

Section 6(7) of the Financial Crimes Act provides that when the DG's office is vacant, the deputy DG shall act, with full powers, but for no more than six months.

Banda's view was echoed by private-practice lawyer Benedicto Kondowe, who said Chipeta's continued service raised serious questions about statutory compliance and exposed decisions taken since to legal challenge.

National Anti-Corruption Alliance chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa asked how the FIA and the Anti-Corruption Bureau could effectively fight corruption when government could not ensure they had substantive leadership.

He warned that prolonged acting arrangements create uncertainty and weaken public confidence.