Ms Walker identified women's underrepresentation in political leadership, limited access to economic opportunities and structural barriers to girls' education as persistent challenges requiring urgent attention.

The development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) has urged Nigerian men, particularly those in positions of power and influence, to support women's political participation and girls' access to education.

Judith-Ann Walker, Executive Director of dRPC and a member of the Presidential High-Level Council on Women and Girls (P-HLAC), made the call in a statement to mark the 2026 International Men's Day, observed globally on 19 November.

According to Ms Walker, the global theme for this year's celebration, "The Future is Everyone," provides an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on the challenges confronting women and girls and identify practical ways men can contribute to addressing them.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She identified women's underrepresentation in political leadership, limited access to economic opportunities and structural barriers to girls' education as persistent challenges requiring urgent attention.

Women remain underrepresented in politics

The extent of women's underrepresentation in Nigeria's political leadership is reflected in the composition of the National Assembly.

According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union's parliamentary data, women occupy three of the 109 seats in the Senate and 17 of the 360 seats in the House of Representatives.

This means women occupy only 20 of the 469 legislative seats across both chambers, representing approximately 4.3 per cent, while men hold the remaining 95.7 per cent.

The situation is similarly concerning at the state level, where approximately 48 women were reported to have secured seats across the 36 State Houses of Assembly following the 2023 general elections, representing fewer than five per cent of the approximately 991 legislative seats.

The figures highlight the persistent gender imbalance in Nigeria's legislative institutions and provide context for advocacy efforts seeking affirmative measures to increase women's participation in political decision-making.

One of the major areas requiring stronger male support, according to Ms Walker, is the campaign for reserved seats for women in the National Assembly and state legislatures.

She noted that despite sustained advocacy for increased women's representation in political institutions, the demand for reserved seats remained an area where men in positions of authority needed to demonstrate stronger commitment.

Ms Walker said government officials, gender advocates and development partners had spent much of 2026 exploring solutions to these challenges, with increasing calls for men in influential positions to support decisions capable of advancing gender equality.

She described male allyship as essential to achieving meaningful progress, arguing that men and boys should be regarded as partners in addressing gender inequality.

"Men and boys are not the problem but part of the solution," she said, highlighting the importance of engaging men in efforts to remove institutional and social barriers affecting women and girls.

She cited the commitment of male political leaders in Lagos, Kano and Kaduna states towards the launch and funding of Women's Economic Empowerment (WEE) policies as examples of progress in male allyship.

However, she said such commitments must extend beyond policy launches to more intentional decisions capable of changing the conditions that limit women's participation and advancement.

She also referenced advocacy initiatives involving women in elective and appointive positions in Adamawa State under the GIZ-supported SEPIN-SUSI project as part of broader efforts to promote male allyship.

Male support for girls' education

Ms Walker further highlighted the national conference on male allyship convened by Malala Fund Nigeria in June 2026 as an important milestone in engaging men in advancing girls' education.

The conference, according to her, led by the Fund's Co-Chair, Ziauddin Yousafzai, and its Chief Executive Officer, Nabila Aguele, brought together more than 90 participants, including government officials, civil society organisation leaders, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, and girls' education advocates.

According to her, participants examined how meaningful male engagement could help remove barriers to girls' education and contribute to building a more equitable and productive Nigerian society.

Girls' access to education is another area requiring urgent attention. UNICEF reported in 2022 that approximately 10.5 million Nigerian children were out of school, with girls accounting for about 60 per cent of the figure.

This translates to approximately 6.3 million girls who were out of school at the time of the estimate. Poverty, insecurity, early marriage, cultural barriers and inadequate educational infrastructure have continued to affect girls' access to and retention in schools, particularly in parts of northern Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the discussions provided evidence of how men could use their positions, influence and resources to support girls' access to education and improve their opportunities.

Ms Walker urged organisations and individuals marking International Men's Day to translate discussions about gender equality into practical commitments.

She called on media professionals, traditional rulers, religious leaders and men in other positions of influence to recognise the challenges confronting Nigerian women and girls and take deliberate steps to address them.

"International Men's Day 2026 offers an opportunity for all stakeholders, including the powerful gentlemen of the media, and all the men in traditional and secular positions of influence, to reflect on the struggles of Nigerian women and girls, to recognise their struggles as real and limiting, and to use International Men's Day to make ONE decision or carry out ONE act, either individually or collectively, to support women and girls in Nigeria," she said.