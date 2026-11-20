ANTALYA: TANZANIA and Italy have pledged to strengthen cooperation in environmental conservation and climate change mitigation, with a focus on training, technology transfer, investment and research to enhance expertise and promote green development.

The commitment was made on November 17 in Antalya, Türkiye, during bilateral talks between Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Eng Hamad Yussuf Masauni, and Italy's Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto.

Speaking during the meeting, Eng Masauni said Tanzania and Italy had a long-standing partnership that had contributed to social and economic development, particularly in environmental conservation and management.

He stressed the need to expand the existing cooperation to address emerging environmental challenges and strengthen joint efforts in tackling the effects of climate change.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is important to strengthen this cooperation in environmental conservation and management, particularly in addressing climate change issues," he said.

The minister said closer collaboration would also support Tanzania's development priorities, particularly those outlined in the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, which places emphasis on sustainable development.

He further recalled Italy's commitment to implementing the Mattei Plan for Africa, an initiative aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Italy and African countries, including those endowed with energy resources.

Eng Masauni said the plan presented an opportunity for Tanzania to attract further support for sustainable development, conservation of natural resources and capacity-building initiatives targeting environmental experts.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries could be expanded through technology transfer, investment, research, professional training and financial support for projects aimed at accelerating Tanzania's transition to a green economy.

Priority areas identified for collaboration include forest and biodiversity conservation, promotion of clean cooking energy, waste management and pollution control.

The partnership is expected to create more opportunities for knowledge and technology exchange while strengthening institutional and professional capacity to address environmental challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative is also expected to contribute to sustainable natural resource management and environmental protection for the benefit of present and future generations.