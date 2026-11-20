Mogadishu Somalia — Somalia has urged Norway and Sweden to increase humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness as declining international funding threatens relief operations nationwide.

Somalia's disaster management chief, Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, joined Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali in Oslo for meetings with Norwegian and Swedish officials on humanitarian cooperation.

The meetings included Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, International Development Minister Åsmund Aukrust and Swedish government representative Johan Berggren.

Abdulle outlined Somalia's worsening humanitarian needs, the effects of declining international funding on relief operations and potential risks associated with El Niño forecasts.

He urged international partners to increase funding for disaster prevention and preparedness, warning that stronger response systems were needed to address climate-related emergencies.

He also called for investment in disaster-resilient infrastructure, including water reservoirs and riverbank flood defenses, to reduce damage from natural disasters.

He stressed the need to strengthen disaster management institutions at federal, state and district levels, saying local capacity was essential for effective emergency response.

Abdulle thanked Norway and Sweden for their continued support and urged both countries to expand cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster risk reduction.