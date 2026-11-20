Addis Abeba — US Republican Representative Jim Baird has proposed two pieces of legislation seeking to link expanded trade and economic cooperation with Ethiopia and Eritrea to progress toward lasting peace, as tensions between the neighboring countries continue to raise fears of a renewed interstate conflict.

The proposed Ethiopia SPARK Act and Eritrea PILLAR Act would use US agricultural exports, farm equipment, technical expertise and cooperation in critical minerals development as economic incentives for both countries to pursue peace, according to a report by The Hill published on November 19.

The legislation, shared exclusively in draft form with The Hill, also seeks to strengthen US economic influence in the Horn of Africa and reduce China's foothold in the region.

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Under the proposed measures, Ethiopia and Eritrea would be offered opportunities for formal trade negotiations and expanded access to US agricultural products, including corn, soybeans, soybean meal and livestock feed, as well as farm machinery, agricultural research and technical assistance, contingent on steps toward establishing lasting peace.

The proposals also envisage US assistance in developing the region's mineral resources, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, iron ore, potash, cement, limestone, natural gas and oil, alongside cooperation on port infrastructure. Washington could offer reduced tariffs and improved trade terms as additional incentives.

Baird, a Republican from Indiana and member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, described the initiative as an opportunity to build economic partnerships with African countries while limiting the influence of US adversaries.

"African nations are primed for partnership," Baird said in a statement to The Hill. "The continent is rich in natural resources and home to a young, growing population eager for greater economic opportunity. In Indiana and across America's heartland, we have the agricultural expertise and technological know-how to help unlock that potential and build lasting economic partnerships."

"East Africa has tremendous potential, with the benefit of limited influence from America's adversaries, like China," he added.

Baird said the proposed economic cooperation could provide a foundation for regional stability and prosperity, arguing that African countries pursuing peaceful cooperation and economic growth would find a willing partner in the United States.

The initiative comes amid a sharp deterioration in relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea, with competing claims over sovereign Red Sea access, mutual accusations of interference and reported military buildups along their shared border heightening fears of a wider confrontation.

The deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries broke down on October 1, following Ethiopia's closure of its embassy in Asmara and the expulsion of Eritrean diplomats, a move reciprocated by Eritrea. Both governments have subsequently exchanged accusations of aggression at the United Nations, while reports of troop movements, drone strikes and artillery activity around the disputed border town of Badme have intensified concerns about a possible military escalation.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for de-escalation and a return to the 2018 peace framework, which ended two decades of hostility between the countries following their border war. G7 foreign ministers and US lawmakers have also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation and urged renewed diplomatic engagement.

In a November 10 letter to Rubio, Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee warned that the prospect of another war between Ethiopia and Eritrea was high and called for sustained and coordinated US diplomatic engagement.

Baird's proposals offer an economic engagement approach, rather than relying primarily on sanctions or military pressure, with agricultural trade and access to mineral development opportunities positioned as incentives for cooperation.

However, the full legislative texts have not yet been made publicly available through Congress portal, indicating the proposals are at the draft stage. Their prospects will depend on the legislative process and the level of support they attract in Congress.

Neither the Ethiopian nor Eritrean governments' positions on the proposed legislation were included in The Hill report.