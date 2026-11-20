press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, is leading a multi-party parliamentary delegation to the 59th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF), which will be held in the Kingdom of Eswatini from 20 to 27 November 2026.

The 59th Plenary Assembly will be convened under the theme: "Harnessing Political Leadership, Progressive Culture and Data to Accelerate the Eradication of Child Marriage in the SADC Region."

The parliamentary delegation will participate in Assembly discussions and will promote regional collaboration, human rights and advocate for the elimination of child marriage. One highlight of the Assembly will be the launch of a regional monitoring dashboard on child marriage. This dashboard is an interactive tool for monitoring progress in implementing the SADC Model Law on Eradicating Child Marriage and Protecting Children Already in Marriage. The Model Law was adopted by the Forum in Eswatini in 2016. Although it is not binding on countries, it provides guidance for developing or improving national legislation.

In South Africa, a Marriage Bill is currently before Parliament, which proposes a minimum marriage age of 18. This Bill would criminalise the enabling or solemnisation of marriages involving minors. The legislative proposals seek to better protect children and address exceptions in existing marriage laws that permit marriage involving minors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Assembly coincides with World Children's Day (20 November), International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25 November) and the first ever International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage (27 November). Recommendations to be considered by the Assembly will be informed by the symposium and the launch of the dashboard.

The objectives of the Assembly programme include:

To assess achievements and outstanding challenges in incorporating the Model Law into national legislation and implementing the Model Law since 2016.

To strengthen parliamentary and governmental leadership in law reform, financing, implementation and oversight.

Promote and support traditional, religious and community leaders in transforming harmful norms and supporting children's rights.

Bring the perspectives of survivors, civil society and media into identifying practical priorities in prevention and support efforts.

To launch and demonstrate the regional dashboard as a tool for evidence-based parliamentary oversight and accountability.

To identify practical priorities for coordinated regional action and appropriate institutional follow-up.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South Africa is one of the founding members of the SADC-PF, which was launched in 1996 and approved as an institution of SADC in 1997 under Article 9(2) of the SADC Treaty. The forum brings together the national parliaments of SADC member states to promote regional integration through parliamentary collaboration. It continues to work towards becoming a fully-fledged regional Parliament.

The South African delegation comprises Ms Sylvia Lucas - Izaks, Mr Kenneth Mmoiemang, Mr Bonginkosi Madikizela, Mr David Skosana, Ms Mary-Anne Dunjwa.

The SADC Parliamentary Forum, established in 1997 under Article 9(2) of the SADC Treaty, is an autonomous inter-parliamentary body comprising 15 national parliaments, representing over 3 500 parliamentarians. Member states include Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, the Seychelles, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.