The event featured exhibitions by artists exploring AMR and other health-related themes.

Artists and health experts are using art, storytelling and interactive activities to raise awareness about antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines used to treat infections, making diseases more difficult to manage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The awareness event, Microbe Madness 2.0, organised by the Art for Health Initiative (AHI), was held in Lagos on Wednesday, the first day of the 2026 World AMR Awareness Week, observed from 18 to 24 November.

The event themed: One Action for our Future, featured exhibitions by artists exploring AMR and other health-related themes, including a mental health exhibition showcasing works produced by artists who participated in an earlier workshop organised by AHI.

It also featured spoken-word performances by Ruth Mahogany, music by Nanya ljeh and Paragon, and interactive games designed to help participants understand AMR and how everyday actions can help prevent it.

Antibiotics misuse

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Philip Osun, a clinical microbiologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), warned against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics.

Mr Osun said antibiotics are designed to treat bacterial infections and are ineffective against viral illnesses such as most common colds.

"Don't rush to the chemist and say I need antibiotics," Mr Osun said, urging people to seek medical advice rather than self-medicate.

He also cautioned against taking antibiotics prescribed for others, sharing medicines or starting, stopping or changing treatment without professional advice.

According to him, antimicrobial resistance occurs when germs develop mechanisms to overcome medicines designed to treat them, making infections difficult to manage.

Mr Osun said the consequences could include prolonged illness, expensive treatment and increased pressure on families and healthcare facilities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a statement to mark the start of World AMR Awareness Week, said bacterial AMR was associated with an estimated 4.7 million deaths globally in 2021, with sub-Saharan Africa recording the highest rates of AMR-associated mortality.

The WHO said tackling resistance requires action across human, animal, plant and environmental health, noting that inappropriate use of antimicrobials, poor infection prevention, inadequate water and sanitation, and unsafe waste disposal contribute to its spread.

Preventing infections

The microbiologist encouraged Nigerians to prevent infections through regular handwashing, vaccination, safe food and water practices, proper wound care and good hygiene.

He said preventing infections reduces the need for antimicrobials and helps limit the development and spread of resistance.

Mr Osun also explained the One Health approach, noting that human, animal and environmental health are interconnected.

He said antimicrobial resistance is not only a human health problem but also involves animals and the environment, requiring coordinated efforts to prevent infections and reduce inappropriate antimicrobial use.

Using art to communicate health messages

Speaking about the initiative, Chidera Aneke, founder of AHI and a Media EIS Frontliner, said AMR remains poorly understood despite its growing impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Aneke said the organisation uses art and creative activities to communicate health information in ways people can relate to and remember.

She said the initiative plans to make Microbe Madness an annual event and involve more creatives in public health awareness.

"With more funding, we can make this a yearly event," she said, adding that the initiative wants people to learn about health issues through activities that are enjoyable and interactive, rather than only workshops and seminars.

The event also had in attendance Olayinka Badmus, Resident Adviser for the Media EIS Fellowship and Technical Director at Afrihealth for Social Development and Impact (ASDI).

It was organised with DRASA Health Trust as a technical partner and support from the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art and BNL Healthcare Limited.