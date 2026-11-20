The condemned inmates escaped from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, prompting a manhunt and an investigation into possible negligence by correctional officers.

Two condemned inmates have escaped from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, prompting a manhunt by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The escapees, identified as Segun and Abraham, reportedly scaled the facility's perimeter wall in the early hours of Wednesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Abraham was said to have previously escaped from the Mandala Custodial Centre but was rearrested and transferred to Oke-Kura.

Following the incident, correctional authorities launched a search for the fugitives and tightened security around the facility, placing officers on red alert to prevent further breaches.

Reacting to the incident in Ilorin on Thursday, the Controller-General of the NCoS, Sylvester Mwakuche, acknowledged the possibility of negligence by personnel and described the escape as unfortunate and unacceptable, The Guardian reported.

He promised a thorough investigation to establish how the inmates escaped and ensure that officers found culpable were sanctioned.

"Naturally, they will face the music," he said.

The controller-general expressed disappointment over the incident, citing efforts by the federal government to improve the welfare of correctional officers through regular salary payments, annual promotions and the settlement of outstanding promotion arrears.

He said the Minister of Interior and President Bola Tinubu would be unhappy with the development, given the government's investment in improving the working conditions of correctional personnel.

"The Honourable Minister is not happy. Mr President won't be happy because the president of this great nation has done a lot for staff.

"Salaries are not being owed. Their welfare has been improved. Promotions have also been ongoing yearly, with no backlogs, and promotional arrears have been paid," he said.

Mr Mwakuche said he had cautioned officers and inmates against actions that could compromise security and expressed confidence that the incident would not recur.

He added that security operatives had spread their search across the area to recapture the escapees.

The Guardian reported the escape and the controller-general's reaction, including his promise to investigate possible negligence and sanction officers found responsible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Previous prison escapes in Nigeria

The latest incident adds to a history of prison escapes and attacks on custodial facilities in Nigeria.

On 12 August 2025, 16 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State, after some inmates reportedly breached the facility's security and attacked officers on duty.

The Nigerian Correctional Service said seven of the escapees had been recaptured. Five personnel were injured during the incident, two of them seriously.

PREMIUM TIMES reported at the time that Mr Nwakuche ordered an investigation and warned that personnel found to have been involved would face sanctions.

Other major incidents include the escape of 119 inmates from the Suleja Custodial Centre in Niger State in April 2024 after heavy rainfall damaged parts of the facility, including its perimeter fence.

In July 2022, an attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja by gunmen led to the escape of about 440 inmates.

Earlier, in September 2021, gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State, while an April 2021 attack on the correctional facility in Owerri, Imo State, resulted in the escape of more than 1,800 inmates.

The repeated incidents have raised concerns about security at custodial facilities and the ability of correctional authorities to prevent escapes and attacks.