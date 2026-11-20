Monrovia — Liberia is one of several countries included to participate in the first General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum held in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation among African countries in recovering and returning assets acquired through corruption and other illegal activities.

Cllr. Edwin Clarke Martin, head of AREPT represented the country at the regional gathering.

Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando who made the disclosure Thursday in Monrovia said the forum was convened following an invitation from the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption and brought together anti-corruption institutions, law enforcement agencies, and asset recovery authorities from across the continent.

He explained that the gathering provides an opportunity for African countries to strengthen cooperation and develop practical approaches to tracing, recovering, and returning proceeds of corruption and other unlawful activities.

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The forum was held under the theme, "Commitment to Action," with participants reviewing Africa's progress in implementing the Common African Position on Asset Recovery framework.

The meeting also focused on establishing the forum's leadership structure and working groups to support coordination and cooperation among member institutions.

Sando said Liberia's participation is expected to create opportunities for stronger partnerships, the exchange of professional expertise, and improved cooperation with other African countries in asset recovery efforts.

He noted that the engagement is important to Liberia's efforts to strengthen its capacity to recover public assets that may have been illegally acquired, diverted, or taken away through corrupt practices.

The participation also reflects the importance of regional cooperation in addressing corruption and ensuring that assets linked to illegal activities can be identified, recovered, and returned through appropriate legal processes.

Liberia's involvement in the forum is expected to contribute to broader African efforts to strengthen accountability, promote transparency, and improve the recovery of stolen public resources.