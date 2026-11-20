Monrovia — The United States Embassy near Monrovia has urged Liberian entrepreneurs to take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to expand their businesses and access the American market, stressing that Liberia has significant export potential that remains largely untapped.

The call was made Thursday, November 19, during an engagement with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of activities marking Global Entrepreneurship Week 2026 at the Liberia Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in Monrovia.

Speaking at the engagement, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Kristin Gilmore said AGOA presents an important opportunity for Liberian businesses to increase exports, attract investment, create employment and improve livelihoods.

"The United States wants to do more business with Liberia. Liberia has more to offer to the American market than I think many people realize," Gilmore said.

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She explained that AGOA, which has been extended through December 2028, provides eligible Liberian products with duty-free access to the United States market across more than 6,500 product categories.

To demonstrate the potential of the program, Gilmore cited Kenya, Madagascar and Lesotho as examples of African countries that have successfully used AGOA to expand their export industries.

She disclosed that Kenya exported approximately US$533 million worth of apparel to the United States in 2024, while Madagascar and Lesotho recorded exports of about US$355 million and US$151 million, respectively.

According to her, Liberia does not need to establish a large garment industry overnight to benefit from the trade arrangement, as several locally produced commodities also have export potential.

She identified natural rubber, cocoa, sustainably sourced palm oil and palm kernel oil as products that could find markets in the United States.

Gilmore also highlighted J-Palm Liberia as an example of a local business already benefiting from international trade through the processing of locally sourced palm kernels and the exportation of oil to an American soap manufacturer.

"That is the kind of story we want to see multiplied across Liberia, and you all are the people that are going to do it," she told the entrepreneurs.

However, she cautioned that access to international markets requires more than having products available, emphasizing the need for businesses to meet quality standards and comply with packaging, labeling, certification and shipping requirements.

She also acknowledged persistent challenges in Liberia's trade environment, particularly delays in cargo clearance and payment processing, which she said increase operational costs and weaken the competitiveness of local businesses.

Gilmore disclosed that the U.S. Embassy has been engaging government officials, port operators and private businesses to address these challenges and improve trade facilitation.

"AGOA opens a door. Export-ready Liberian businesses are the ones who are going to walk through it," she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County Representative Rugie Barry encouraged local entrepreneurs to explore international trade opportunities, drawing from her experience in business and exporting Liberian products.

Barry identified the lack of local testing facilities as one of the major challenges she encountered when she began exporting, explaining that businesses previously had to send products to neighboring Ghana for testing to meet international standards.

"When we started exporting initially, there were a lot of things that we had to do outside. For example, ensuring that your product meets the standard. There was no laboratory to test it. We had to send it to Ghana to do that. And today it is here," she said.

She welcomed improvements in Liberia's regulatory environment, noting that the establishment of relevant institutions and improvements in business procedures would make it easier for local entrepreneurs to participate in international trade.

Barry described AGOA's duty-free provisions as an additional advantage for Liberian exporters, explaining that the elimination of import duties could make their products more competitive in the American market.

She also encouraged small businesses to form partnerships and combine resources to overcome the financial challenges associated with exporting large quantities of products.

"One person don't have to ship a container. You can partner with two, three other persons, and then you do your container," Barry advised.

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She further noted that participation in international trade could expose Liberian products to additional markets beyond the United States, including Europe and China.

The engagement brought together representatives of several government institutions involved in trade regulation and business development, including the Food Authority of Liberia, National Port Authority, Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority, Liberia Revenue Authority, Liberia Standards Authority and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Local businesses, including J-Palm Liberia, Atlantic Foods Company, Liberia Business Incubator and Fabra Rice, also shared experiences and insights on AGOA and international trade.

The discussions focused on export requirements, product standards, documentation, regulatory procedures and opportunities for connecting Liberian businesses with American buyers.

The U.S. Embassy said its broader economic engagement with Liberia is aimed at strengthening commercial partnerships and promoting greater trade, investment and private-sector growth.