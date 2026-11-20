Rwanda's theatre industry has grown considerably over the past two decades, attracting more artists and generating increasing interest, particularly among young people.

Carole Umulinga Karemera, a Rwandan theatre actress and co-founder of Ishyo Arts Centre, is among those who have witnessed this transformation. She returned to Rwanda after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and has since played an active role in the development of the country's theatre sector.

Karemera, who trained in theatre at a university in Belgium and has spent 30 years in the industry, recalls that only a handful of theatre companies and practitioners were active when she returned, despite widespread interest in the performing arts.

"Twenty years ago, we were perhaps only six people, or even fewer, working in theatre. Today, I believe there are hundreds of people involved in the sector," she said.

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Since then, the industry has expanded, with increasing numbers of young people seeking mentorship, internships and opportunities to develop their artistic skills.

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Despite this progress, practitioners say the industry continues to face significant challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited investment, skills gaps and weak intellectual property protection. They argue that addressing these obstacles is essential to unlocking the sector's full potential.

Shortage of professional venues

Karemera identified the shortage of properly equipped performance venues as one of the major obstacles to the industry's growth. She said many existing spaces have inadequate acoustics and technical facilities, compromising the quality of theatrical productions.

She believes Kigali needs a dedicated national theatre that would provide professional facilities for performances, training and the development of local productions.

"Just as we have the Rwanda Art Museum in Kanombe and facilities dedicated to visual arts, we should also have a national theatre," she said.

She added that theatre, like any other professional industry, requires appropriate infrastructure and investment to attract audiences, investors and private-sector partnerships.

"If we are talking about professional theatre, we need professional facilities to meet professional standards."

Hope Azeda, founder of Mashirika Rwanda, also identified the limited availability of affordable performance venues as a major challenge. She noted that sustained investment and access to suitable spaces would create a more supportive environment for theatre practitioners and contribute to the industry's growth.

Training and arts education

Beyond infrastructure, Karemera said Rwanda needs to invest more in specialised theatre training, particularly in playwriting and directing.

She noted that while the country has talented actors and people with creative ideas, there are not enough trained directors to develop those ideas into fully realised theatrical productions.

She also called for arts and cultural education to be more firmly integrated into the public school curriculum, arguing that children should be introduced to theatre and other creative disciplines from an early age.

According to Karemera, schools should create more opportunities for theatrical performances and other artistic presentations to help children nurture their creativity and develop their talents.

She believes early exposure to the arts could help build a new generation of playwrights, directors, actors, theatre composers, set designers and arts managers.

However, she emphasised that developing a sustainable theatre industry would require collective efforts to create an environment in which artists can earn a living from their work.

Intellectual property concerns

Meanwhile, Marie Mediatrice Muhutukazi, popularly known as Kankwanze for her role in the long-running radio drama Urunana, raised concerns about the unauthorised reproduction and commercial distribution of theatre productions and audio plays.

She said some individuals obtain recordings of productions created by theatre practitioners, reproduce them in video format and sell them without the original creators' permission.

According to her, the practice misleads audiences and causes financial losses to original producers, as people consume unauthorised copies rather than attending performances or supporting the creators.

She called on relevant legal institutions to take action against individuals involved in the unauthorised reproduction and sale of creative works.

Kankwanze said stronger enforcement of intellectual property laws would help safeguard artists' rights, protect their work and ensure they benefit financially from their creativity.

Limited investment

Jean de la Croix Ndabananiye Rwema, popularly known as Shyaka, another actor in Urunana, identified limited investment, inadequate publicity and difficulties publishing theatre scripts as some of the challenges confronting practitioners.

He said many theatre artists struggle to publish their scripts, limiting opportunities to preserve their work, reach wider audiences and promote their creative contributions.

Shyaka urged investors and businesses to support theatre productions, pointing to a previous partnership with BPR Bank through which artists staged a play exploring how people use bank loans to improve their livelihoods.

He encouraged other financial institutions and private-sector companies to establish similar partnerships with theatre practitioners, noting that such collaborations could provide much-needed financial support while creating opportunities for businesses to engage with audiences through the arts.

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He observed that many artists continue working primarily out of passion rather than treating theatre as a reliable source of income, largely because the sector generates insufficient revenue to sustain their livelihoods.

A collective responsibility

Diogène Ntarindwa, popularly known as Atome, a theatre practitioner and comedian, said the industry continues to enjoy audience support despite the declining popularity of conventional theatre venues.

"Whenever we organise and present plays or other theatrical performances, audiences welcome them. You can see that people would like to experience similar productions more frequently than they currently do," Atome said.

He argued that promoting and developing theatre should be a collective responsibility involving artists, policymakers and other decision-makers.

According to Atome, establishing supportive structures, investing in the sector and recognising the existing audience demand could create opportunities for more frequent performances and help strengthen the industry.

While Rwanda's theatre sector has made significant strides over the past two decades, practitioners believe its next phase of growth will depend on addressing longstanding structural challenges. Greater investment in infrastructure, professional training, intellectual property protection and public engagement could help transform the growing interest in theatre into a sustainable creative industry.