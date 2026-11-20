Rwandan cyclist Moise Mugisha has ended his three-year spell with Benediction BanAfrica Cycling Team as he prepares for a new challenge with an international outfit ahead of the 2027 season.

The 29-year-old confirmed his departure on his social media and told Times Sport that he expects to announce his new team in the coming days.

"My time with Benediction ended in a good manner, and I've turned my focus to an international team, which I will announce where I'm heading in a few days to come," Mugisha said.

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In a farewell message, Mugisha expressed gratitude to the team for its support throughout his three-year stay, describing Benediction as more than just a cycling team.

"Today, I would like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to Benediction Banafrica Cycling Team for the three years I spent as part of this team," he wrote.

"I am no longer a member of the team, but I will always be grateful for everything it has done for me. Benediction is more than just a team; it is a family built on love, unity, and a strong commitment to developing young talents."

He said his departure would also give younger riders an opportunity to develop and demonstrate their potential.

"The time has come for me to give other young riders the opportunity to grow, develop, and showcase their potential," he added.

His departure comes after he represented Benediction at the 2026 Tour du Rwanda, where the team finished 15th in the men's team classification.

Mugisha is among Rwanda's established professional cyclists, having built his career through a series of performances on the continental and international stages.

A former bicycle porter in Musanze, he transitioned into competitive cycling and won the African U23 time trial championship in 2018.

He later claimed stage victories at the Tour du Cameroun in 2019 and 2021 before finishing on the podium in the general classification of the 2022 Tour du Bénin.

In 2022, he became the first Rwandan rider to win a stage at the Tour du Rwanda since the race was upgraded to UCI 2.1 status in 2019.

Mugisha has also represented Rwanda at the UCI Road World Championships, competing in Leuven in 2021, Glasgow in 2023 and Kigali in 2025.