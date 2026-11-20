The country's year-on-year Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rose to 5.2 per cent in October 2026, from 4.9 per cent in September 2026, driven largely by increases in prices in the mining and quarrying sector, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced.

On a month-on-month basis, producer inflation also increased to 1.6 per cent in October, compared with 1.4 per cent in September.

The Producer Price Index measured changes in the prices received by producers for their goods and services, making it an important indicator of emerging price pressures in the economy.

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Addressing a news conference in Accra yesterday to release the October 2026 Producer Price Index and Inflation, the Government Statistician, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, said the mining and quarrying sector was the biggest contributor to the increases in producer prices over both periods.

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He said the sector contributed 2.7 percentage points of the 5.2 per cent year-on-year inflation, representing more than half of the overall rate, while its contribution to the month-on-month increase was 0.9 percentage points of the 1.6 per cent recorded.

Dr Iddrisu explained that the development reflected price movements across the various sectors of the economy, with mining and quarrying exerting considerable pressure on the overall producer inflation rate.

He said the mining and quarrying sector recorded an annual inflation rate of 6.2 per cent in October, up from 5.6 per cent in September.

The increase was largely driven by crude petroleum and natural gas, which recorded inflation of 30.2 per cent, compared with 18.3 per cent in the previous month.

Mining support service activities recorded inflation of 1.9 per cent, while other mining and quarrying registered 0.3 per cent. However, mining of metal ores recorded a decline of 7.3 per cent, deeper than the 2.3 per cent decline recorded in September.

On the performance of the other sectors, Dr Iddrisu said industry, excluding construction, recorded an annual inflation rate of 8.0 per cent in October, up from 7.2 per cent in September.

Construction inflation, however, he said declined significantly from 4.7 per cent to 2.1 per cent, while services remained unchanged at 1.4 per cent. Read More