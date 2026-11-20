President John Dramani Mahama has called for urgent reforms in Ghana's logistics and regulatory systems to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the competitiveness of local enterprises.

He said inefficiencies in the systems undermined productivity, increased business costs and made it difficult for Ghanaian companies to compete effectively in the global marketplace.

President Mahama made the call at the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards in Accra on Wednesday, held on the theme: "Investing in Ghana's New Economy: Building a productive economy that creates value and competes globally."

He pledged that the government would sustain fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability to protect recent economic gains and create an enabling environment for private sector growth.

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He said maintaining currency stability, reducing interest rates and improving access to affordable credit were essential to helping businesses expand their operations.

The President observed that businesses suffered most when governments mismanaged the economy, as currency depreciation and instability eroded investments and disrupted business planning.

"I can assure you and pledge to you that, as long as I am President, we will maintain the fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability we have achieved," he stated. Read More.