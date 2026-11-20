Managing Director of Phluid Integrated Services, Mr Mudiare Oghenejode, has said the traditional recognition of Fred Sheriff Jnr Oborevwori is a testament to his exemplary character, accomplishments and contributions to the development and well-being of the people.

Fred was conferred with the title of Evwri of Okpe Kingdom by His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Agho Mujakperuo (retd), Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom.

Oghenejode stated that the conferment represented an important recognition of Fred's personality and service to the community.

He expressed confidence that Fred would bring wisdom, dedication and grace to bear in discharging the responsibilities associated with the prestigious traditional title.

Oghenejode further wished the newly conferred Evwri success in his new responsibility, praying that his service would contribute to the continued peace, unity and progress of Okpe Kingdom.