Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has announced that the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results will be released in January 2027, following the conclusion of the national examinations.

Ogamba said marking of the examination scripts would begin promptly, with an estimated 34,170 examiners expected to handle the exercise across 41 marking centres.

The announcement comes as 1,048,355 candidates who registered for the examination in 10,693 centres countrywide bring their examination journey to a close.

Speaking on Friday, November 20, at the end of the field administration of the 2026 KCSE examinations, the CS said the exercise had been conducted over 24 days, having commenced on October 19.

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He commended candidates for maintaining discipline and integrity throughout the examination period, assuring them that the Ministry would ensure credible certification of their academic performance.

"As a Ministry, we guarantee you fair and credible certification of your honest and hard work," Ogamba said.

The examination was conducted through a multi-agency arrangement involving the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Teachers Service Commission and other government agencies.

Examination materials were distributed daily through 646 distribution centres to ensure their timely delivery to candidates across the country.

However, the exercise faced logistical challenges in several parts of the country, particularly areas affected by flooding and insecurity.

Ogamba cited flooding in Tana River, Kitui, Turkana, West Pokot, Wajir and Mandera as some of the challenges that threatened the smooth administration of the examinations.

Security incidents were also reported in Moyale, Isiolo, Daadab in Garissa County, as well as Kapedo and Arror in Turkana County.

The government responded by deploying helicopters and alternative means of transport to deliver examination materials to affected areas, while some candidates were temporarily relocated to safer locations to enable them to sit their papers.

The CS thanked education and security officers who worked under difficult circumstances to ensure that no candidate was denied the opportunity to complete the examinations.

KJSEA results

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Meanwhile, the Ministry is prioritising the processing of the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), with results targeted for release before the end of December.

Ogamba said 13,484 examiners were undertaking the marking of structured questions across 24 marking centres, while machine scoring of multiple-choice questions was proceeding concurrently.

The results will facilitate the placement of learners into Grade 10 senior schools before the start of the January 2027 academic year.

The 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) outcomes are also expected in January 2027, providing feedback on learners' performance as they transition to Grade 7.

The completion of the KCSE examinations marks the end of a critical stage in the academic calendar for more than one million candidates awaiting their final secondary school results.