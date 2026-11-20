Ghanaian public health scientist and Emeritus Professor, Fred Newton Binka, has died at the age of 73.

He died in Accra on November 15, 2026, the Binka family has announced.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times, the family said Ghana had lost one of the people who helped shape the country's healthcare system and improve access to essential health services, particularly for ordinary citizens.

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"His was a life of purpose, his work a gift to humanity," the statement said.

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Signed by the family head, Mr Seth Binka, the statement said his widow, Dr Charity Binka, and the family were mourning a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Prof. Binka was a physician, public health scientist and clinical epidemiologist. He was a founding member of the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) initiative, which brought basic healthcare closer to communities, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

He also served as the founding Director of the Navrongo Health Research Centre, one of the first institutions of its kind in West Africa.

The statement said he later became the founding Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and established the Fred Binka School of Public Health in Hohoe.

He also played a key role in establishing INDEPTH, an international network for population and health research, and participated in vaccine trials in Ghana and other countries.

His contribution to global health extended to advising the Government of Bangladesh on vaccines and supporting the work of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the family, Prof. Binka also contributed to policy and technical discussions that informed the development of major health initiatives, including the National Health Insurance Scheme, Free Primary Health Care, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and the Ghana Vaccines Policy Framework.

In recognition of his contribution to public health, he was honoured by the state as an Officer of the Order of the Volta.

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The statement said Prof. Binka remained active in public service until his death.

At the time of his passing, he was the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Ghana Health Service and a member of the boards of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, UHAS Council, Ho Teaching Hospital and Ghana Vaccines Board.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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