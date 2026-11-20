Majorities in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda see impact of immigration as positive but want their governments to admit fewer foreign job seekers.

Key findings

Support for free cross-border movement is significantly stronger in Uganda (79%) and Kenya (70%) than in Tanzania (53%).

On average across these countries, about three in 10 citizens (28%) say they have contemplated emigration at least "a little bit." But interest in emigrating varies sharply across the region, from just 9% in Tanzania to 34% in Kenya and 42% in Uganda.

o Men, urbanites, youth, and highly educated respondents are more likely than their counterparts to aspire to move abroad.

o Interest in emigration is higher among citizens who hold negative views of national economic conditions and of the government's performance on managing economic issues.

In all three countries, overwhelming majorities of citizens who have considered emigration cite economic factors as the most important reason.

Among potential emigrants, Kenyans (38%) and Ugandans (26%) are most likely to look toward North America, while Tanzanians are split between Europe and another country in East Africa (both 23%).

On average, more than half (58%) of respondents perceive immigrants' economic contributions to be a net positive.

But a large majority want to see fewer job seekers (56%) or none at all (16%) admitted into their country.

Close to two-thirds of Ugandans (65%) and Kenyans (63%) say that crossing borders is "difficult" or "very difficult," while almost half (47%) of Tanzanians agree.

o Perceptions of difficulty have risen significantly since 2017 in Kenya (+25 percentage points) and Uganda (+14 points) while holding steady in Tanzania.

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International migration governance forms a key component of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In particular, Target 10.7 seeks to "facilitate orderly, safe, and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through implementation of planned and well-managed migration policies" (United Nations, 2015).

Aspirations to emigrate often reflect broader development challenges, such as those associated with Sustainable Development Goals 1 (ending poverty), 8 (promoting economic growth and decent work for all), and 16 (promoting peace, inclusion, justice, and strong institutions) (United Nations, 2015). Migration should thus be understood as a reflection of citizens' opportunities, living conditions, rights, and freedoms at home, including their assessments of governance (Helbling & Morgenstern, 2023). These drivers, as Hoffmann and Zens (2024) contend, are not independent of each other, but closely interconnected, jointly shaping and reinforcing migration intentions. Individuals who perceive limited employment prospects, weak governance, social insecurity, poor public services, or declining quality of life may, in effect, be casting an unspoken vote on their government's ability to provide, and may conclude that their aspirations are more attainable elsewhere.

The International Organization for Migration (2024) estimates that the number of African citizens living in another country on the continent rose from 15 million in 2010 to 21 million in 2020. About 2.5 million Africans left the continent between 2015 and 2020, bringing the total stock of African-born migrants living outside the region to 19.5 million, of whom 11 million were residing in Europe.

In East Africa, migration plays an important role in labour mobility, trade, and regional integration (Intergovernmental Authority on Development, 2025). During the 2010s, the number of migrant workers living in East African Community (EAC) countries doubled from nearly 1.5 million to almost 3 million (International Organization for Migration, 2024).

Taking effect in 2010, the East African Common Market Protocol established freedom of mobility among member countries for persons, labour, capital, goods, and services. While the protocol removed many barriers to employment, it was plagued by numerous inconsistencies (Basnett, 2013). In 2024, the EAC approved a common labour-migration regime, which aims to protect migrant workers and maximise the benefits arising from labour migration. To further augment integration and facilitate labour mobility, EAC states have also advanced frameworks on mutual skills recognition, helping migrant workers to access other markets.

EAC citizens now enjoy free processing of work permits and can enter and work in several other countries in the region (International Organization for Migration, 2024).

The United Nations Population Division (2024) estimates that as of 2024 there were 578,034 Ugandans, 540,466 Kenyans, and 225,017 Tanzanians living abroad. Besides their East African neighbours, popular destinations for citizens of EAC member states include the Middle East and Europe (International Organization for Migration, 2024; International Labour Organization, 2026; Nakaweesi, 2025). However, many residents in the region report facing difficulties in crossing borders (Cumanzala & Visser, 2024).

This dispatch examines attitudes toward migration in East Africa, based on country surveys conducted in 2024 in the three EAC countries that form part of Afrobarometer's data set: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

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On average, a majority of citizens support free movement across borders for residents in the region. Yet strong majorities in all three countries want to reduce the number of foreign job seekers entering their country, even though more than half see the economic impact of immigrants as positive.

Emigration aspirations show distinct trajectories between 2017 and 2024 in the three countries, rising among Ugandans, remained unchanged among Kenyans, and declining - from a low base - among Tanzanians.

Across the region, interest in emigration is particularly high among men, individuals with post secondary education, youth, and unemployed respondents. It is also higher than average among citizens who are critical of government economic performance and pessimistic about the country's trajectory and future economic conditions. Economic considerations constitute the most important reasons for considering moving abroad.

Nearly six in 10 East Africans say crossing international borders is difficult, up from fewer than half of respondents in 2017.

Ssenkumba Muhammad Ssenkumba Muhammad is a statistician for Hatchile Consult Ltd., the Afrobarometer national partner in Uganda.