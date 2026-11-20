Silicon Valley, California - President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that South Africa must position itself as an active participant in the development and innovation of artificial intelligence (AI), rather than merely becoming a host for data centres.

The President made the remarks during a fireside chat at Stanford University in California, where he engaged academics, students and members of the university community on South Africa's ambitions to harness AI, attract investment and strengthen its participation in the global technology ecosystem.

He noted that the visit Silicon Valley - with a large delegation - has provided valuable insights into how universities, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors work together to turn research into innovations and globally competitive companies.

"One thing I've learned is that an ecosystem has been created here, an ecosystem in which a university like Stanford participates in the creation of companies," President Ramaphosa said.

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He highlighted the relationship between academic research, innovation and venture capital as an important lesson South Africa can draw from Silicon Valley.

"What I have found most attractive here and something that we want to learn from, is that innovation has been driving what has been happening here in Silicon Valley ... [As we head] back home, we can almost mirror what we have learned here," the President said.

While acknowledging that South Africa may not necessarily replicate Silicon Valley, the President said the country can develop its own innovation ecosystem through partnerships between universities, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors.

Another important lesson, the President noted, is the speed with which ideas are translated into practical solutions in Silicon Valley, compared with the bureaucratic processes that often slow implementation in South Africa.

"The other important thing I've learned here is the speed of execution. In Silicon Valley, people come up with ideas and they run fast to implement those ideas.

"We are often held back by bureaucracy in South Africa. Being here, one has learned that speed is what is important in executing very good innovations. We need to get rid of bureaucracy because bureaucracy tends to hold back the execution of ideas," he said.

From South Africa to the world

On South Africa's AI ambitions, President Ramaphosa said the country is determined to embrace technology, while ensuring that local talent, research institutions and businesses participated in its development.

"We no longer just want to be recipients of those technologies. We want to participate in their origination and innovation, so that as we participate in the full value chain.

"We would like Africa as a whole to be great participants and not be followers of what is generated elsewhere," the President said.

He said South Africa had the necessary foundations to contribute to the global AI ecosystem, including skilled researchers, world-class universities and research institutions.

"We have the capability and great talent in our country. Our world class universities, a number of them, are highly rated universities that have produced many scientists, many researchers, and we want to participate in that full value chain," he said.

The President said participation in the AI value chain can also help address some of the country's pressing socio-economic challenges, including unemployment and inequality.

He pointed to improvements in the country's electricity generation capacity as an opportunity to attract investment in data centres, which are critical infrastructure for AI and other digital technologies.

"We now have excess power and we are now able to attract investors who want to come and set up data centres in South Africa," he said.

He noted that several international technology companies, including Amazon and Google, were establishing data centres in the country, alongside South African businesses.

"South Africa is open to the creation or establishment of data centres. Other countries believe the United States is shunning those. And we say to those who want to establish data centres, bring them to South Africa," he said.

However, the President emphasised that investment in data centres should be accompanied by opportunities for South African businesses, researchers and innovators to participate in the broader technology value chain.

"But when you do, just expect that we are a country that is hungry for partnership, a country that wants to participate in the entire value chain, and not just to have data centres planted in South Africa," he said.

Responding to a question about the country's strategy to support AI development, President Ramaphosa said government is seeking to build partnerships with global technology players and South Africans living abroad.

He said the country wanted to draw on the skills, investment and networks of the diaspora to support young entrepreneurs and innovators at home.

The President said South Africa's approach was to embrace AI and ensure that young people are equipped to participate meaningfully in the technology-driven economy.

"Our approach to AI is that this is a technology that we have to embrace, that we have to utilise, and that we want our young people to be deeply immersed in, because we see a lot of good that AI has to offer. Of course, there are risks," he said.

He added that the visit had strengthened his conviction that the country should approach AI with confidence while putting measures in place to manage its risks.

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"So, we go back home not fearful of AI.

"We go back home embracing AI and wanting to utilise AI for the development of our country and our people. So, we go back home stronger, but we also go back home, hopefully with a bag full of investments," the President said.

Energy infrastructure

President Ramaphosa said South Africa is also investing in expanding its energy infrastructure, including the development of 14 000 kilometres of transmission lines and increasing renewable energy generation.

He said the country's research capabilities, coupled with investment and international partnerships, could provide a strong foundation for technological advancement.

The President also identified the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as one of the country's institutions producing important innovations.

"What we need is investments that will match the research capability that is emerging out of South Africa, and to partner with the people or entities here in Silicon Valley [that] will produce a very powerful enabler for us in South Africa," he said.

He revealed that government is considering establishing a liaison presence in Silicon Valley to serve as a business development bridge between the technology hub and South Africa.

The proposed initiative would help sustain the relationships and opportunities created through the Presidential visit. - SAnews.gov.za