Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is considered one of the three major contenders in the 2027 presidential election.

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, says the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not win the presidency without partnering with other regions.

Mr Shettima spoke on Thursday at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the presidential campaign rally for President Bola Tinubu.

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Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, a known ally of Mr Tinubu, organised the rally, which TVC broadcast live, in collaboration with his All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is considered one of the three major contenders in the 2027 presidential election.

The other two are President Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress.

'Igbos are essential components, but...'

Speaking at the rally, Mr Shettima, Mr Tinubu's running mate, suggested that although Mr Obi hails from the Igbo ethnic group, which he argued is an essential component of the country, the NDC candidate still needs to collaborate with other regions to win the presidency in 2027.

"The Igbos are an essential component of the Nigerian Configuration," he began.

He claimed that 17 million Igbos were living in northern Nigeria and about 10 million others were living in Lagos alone

The vice president argued that despite the large Igbo population in the North and Lagos, Mr Obi was not more popular than the late former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who won the presidency in 2015 after three unsuccessful attempts.

"Muhammadu Buhari tried to become the president of Nigeria in 2003. He couldn't cross the Rubicon. He tried it again in 2007.

"He lost. Again, with 15 million voters in Northern Nigeria, he tried it again in 2011 and lost.

"It was by having a handshake across the Niger that we (Buhari's APC) were able to win the presidential elections in 2015," he recalled.

Mr Shettima then urged Igbos to vote for Mr Tinubu. He argued that Mr Obi would not emerge as president without following Mr Buhari's strategy of reaching out to other regions.

"So I urge you, let's put sentiments aside. Let's vote with reason. Let's make informed judgement.

"An itinerant ethnic group cannot afford to be intolerant. You have to reach out. Peter Obi cannot be more popular than Muhammadu Buhari," he said.

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'I am closer to some Igbos than my Northern brothers'

Mr Shettima also said he has a more cordial relationship with some Igbos than with his brothers in the North, where he comes from.

"I have to confess to you that some of my best friends in this political dispensation are of Igbo extraction.

"I have to tell you that I am closer to some of the South-eastern governors than some of my brothers in the North," he said.

"That shows that what binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. We are eager to come along with the Igbo."