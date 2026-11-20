Pauline Mhlongo says she stays on her feet through the night when it rains because their shack leaks.

Former ward councillor Andrew Zimba says the family's unfinished three-bedroom house still needs a roof.

A North-West mother is appealing for help to complete her unfinished house and find a suitable school for her eight-year-old disabled daughter, Keatlegile.

Pauline Mhlongo (31) from Tlholoe lives with her daughter in a leaking shack while struggling to take care of her. Her daughter's legs were amputated below the knees on 25 November last year.

A three-bedroom house intended for the family remains unfinished.

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Speaking to Scrolla.Africa, Pauline said Keatlegile's face, hands and legs began swelling in 2024.

Doctors at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital diagnosed her with a kidney infection.

Late last year, Keatlegile suffered severe fits and was rushed to the hospital. Tests revealed blood clots in her legs and doctors told Pauline that both her daughter's kidneys had failed.

Her legs had turned cold and black because of a lack of blood flow and were eventually removed.

Pauline spends most of her time at her daughter's school to take care of her but worries about how she is coping.

"Sometimes she feels that her friends are not patient with her. I asked her why she is always sad during lunch time at school. She told me that other children are running and playing while she cannot.

"When her friends participate in sports activities at school, she becomes sad because she cannot join them," she said.

Pauline said Keatlegile had repeatedly asked her to find another school where she would be treated like everyone else.

The mother said their living conditions were making life even harder.

"Whenever it rains, we do not sleep well. I must stand the whole night, just in case something happens, because the house we are living in is leaking," she said.

Former Ward 01 councillor Andrew Zimba of MoreteleLocal Municipality said he visited the family in 2025 after Pauline told him that her daughter's legs had been amputated.

"When I got there, the situation was bad. It broke my heart because no one should have to live under such conditions while caring for a disabled child," he said.

Zimba said he approached the community members for donations in December 2025 and raised close to R7,000 to buy groceries for the family.

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He said the construction of the house stalled after the contractor built a bigger house than what was originally planned, exceeding the budget.

"Now the house does not have roofing. Our wish is to find a good Samaritan who can help us with the roofing," he said.

Zimba said he continues to help the family with food, water and other essentials.

Anyone who would like to assist the family can contact Pauline on 076 978 9133.