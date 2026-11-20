press release

Responding to the sentencing of prominent human rights defender and former Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD) president Sihem Ben Sedrine to five years in prison, Heba Morayef, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, said today:

"This new sentence compounds the outrageous injustice against Sihem Ben Sedrine, who is being punished for her historic work as head of the transitional justice commission to expose decades of state abuses and for her years of steadfast human rights work.

"Sihem Ben Sedrine has already been sentenced to 25 years in prison following an unfair trial on bogus charges in two cases linked to her leadership of the Truth and Dignity Commission. While she has so far remained free pending her appeal, she faces an imminent risk of imprisonment.

"Sihem Ben Sedrine has already been sentenced to 25 years in prison following an unfair trial on bogus charges in two cases linked to her leadership of the Truth and Dignity Commission.Heba Morayef, Amnesty International

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"The targeting of Sihem Bensedrine is a blatant attempt to discredit the Truth and Dignitiy Commission's findings on state abuses and corruption, erase its legacy and shield those alleged to be responsible from accountability. The Tunisian authorities must quash all these unjust convictions and drop all outstanding criminal cases against her stemming from her human rights work."

Background

The Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD) had been set up in the aftermath of the 2011 uprising to investigate gross human rights violations and state corruption as a means to deliver justice and reparations to victims.

The latest verdict concerns an arbitration and reconciliation decision adopted by the IVD through its transitional justice mechanism, involving businessman Lazhar Sta.

Sihem Ben Sedrine faces seven criminal cases linked to her work as the commission's president. On 26 June 2026, the Tunis Court of First Instance sentenced her to a combined 25 years in prison in two separate cases: five years in one case and 20 years in the other. The charges, which include "fraud", "use of forged documents" and "abuse of official capacity to harm the administration" all relate to the contents of the IVD's final report, particularly its findings relating to corruption in the banking sector, which are protected by freedom of expression.

The proceedings were marred by serious fair-trial violations. Sihem Bensedrine and her lawyers had not received the indictment decision or had the chance to review the grounds for the charges against her when the trial began, violating her right to defence. Hearings took place during a nationwide lawyers' strike, while relatives, journalists, civil society representatives and Amnesty International observers were barred from attending without adequate justification.

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Sihem Ben Sedrine spent more than six months in arbitrary pre-trial detention, from 1 August 2024, when a Tunis investigative judge ordered her detention, until her provisional release on 19 February 2025.