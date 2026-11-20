Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government said it is continues to strengthen infrastructure on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) and Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) networks to increase cargo transportation from the Port of Dar es Salaam to various destinations within Tanzania and neighbouring countries.

Deputy Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile, said investments in the railway networks were aimed at increasing the use of rail transport for cargo movement, addressing transportation challenges and enhancing trade competitiveness.

Kihenzile made the remarks while addressing delegates at the Government General Meeting in Dar es Salaam, noting that improvements to the railway infrastructure were necessary in anticipation of increased cargo volumes handled by the Port of Dar es Salaam.

He said projections indicate that by 2030, the port is expected to have the capacity to handle 62 million tonnes of cargo, creating the need for efficient railway networks capable of transporting the growing volumes.

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He added that the government was continuing to implement reforms in the transport sector, particularly the railway subsector, to improve transport services, stimulate economic growth and strengthen trade competitiveness.

According to the 2025 Economic Survey, Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) transported 3,294,934 passengers through the SGR network in 2025, compared with 1,422,116 passengers in 2024, representing an increase of 131.6 per cent.

Furthermore, between July 2025 and March 2026, a total of 2.51 million passengers used the railway, compared with 2.05 million during the corresponding period in 2024/2025, representing a 22.4 per cent increase.

On cargo transportation, Kihenzile said TRC transported 102,452 tonnes of cargo through the SGR network between July 2025 and March 2026.

He said the figures demonstrated the contribution of government investment to improving railway services, stressing the need to continue upgrading the SGR, Metre Gauge and TAZARA infrastructure to meet the anticipated increase in cargo transportation demand.

He also commended railway sector employees for their contribution to planning, coordinating and overseeing the implementation of sector activities, saying they had played an important role in the achievements recorded so far.