Ignore fake graphic claiming Nigerians have 120 days to leave South Africa

IN SHORT: A viral graphic appears to announce the "breaking news" that Nigerian nationals living in South Africa must leave by February 2027 or face legal action. It includes a photo of Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille and claims the "order" was issued by the Bloemfontein high court. But the graphic is fake, and no such announcement has been made.

A graphic formatted to look like a breaking news announcement is circulating on Facebook in South Africa in November 2026.

The graphic claims Nigerian nationals have 120 days to leave South Africa, starting on 15 November.

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It reads:

All Nigerian nationals to vacate South Africa within 120 days; Starting from Sunday The 15 Nov-15 Feb 227. Business Owners to sell their businesses, Property owners to pack and Exit the Republic of South Africa Failure to leave South Africa within 120 days may lead to serious legal challenges that may include jail time and outstanding fines ... Nigerians are flooding South Africa 'Johannesburg' with drugs and 97.08% of Nigerians are feeding innocent South African souls with dangerous and poisonous drugs - says Helen Zille.

It also features Helen Zille's photo and further claims that the "ruling and order has been issued and finalised by the Bloemfontein High Court".

Zille is a prominent politician and high-ranking member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), South Africa's second-largest political party.

The graphic was first posted on Facebook by a page named Randy Empowerment Center, which appears to regularly post graphics and videos that are often flagged by Meta as generated using artificial intelligence tools. It also posts videos and graphics of politicians and other content, often framing them as "breaking news".

Earlier in 2026, Africa Check debunked a similar graphic with a "deadline" for foreign nationals to leave South Africa. It appeared during a surge in anti-migrant sentiment, especially on social media, along with protests, displacements and killings of suspected migrants in some parts of the country.

This graphic claiming Nigerians have 120 days to leave the country is also fake. Here's how we know.

Fake graphic, false claims

We found no evidence that such a notice was issued through the official accounts and communication platforms of Zille, the DA, or the South African government.

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Rather than an official channel affiliated with a party or the government, the Facebook page that initially posted the notice describes itself as a "digital creator". It does not appear to be a credible source.

The graphic is also visually inconsistent with a legitimate official announcement; it includes grammatical errors, odd punctuation and the words "Randy Empowerment Center" in large letters across it.

The page also doesn't provide a source for the claim or when and where Zille may have made the attributed statement. Such a lack of detail suggests the graphic is fabricated.

A keyword search also brought up no credible media reports to support the claim. Such a major announcement would've made headlines, especially given South Africa's history with xenophobia.

We also searched through the 2026 rulings of the Bloemfontein high court, which is in the Free State province, and found nothing related to the claim.

The graphic is fabricated and makes false claims.

For more useful tips, read our guide to verifying breaking news events.