South Africa's latest official crime statistics show that over three months, 5,590 people were murdered in the country. Referencing gang killings and violence, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia reminded Parliamentarians that apartheid's legacy still affected these crimes and that the most affected areas needed development, not just heightened policing.

Acting National Police Minister Firoz Cachalia wants a serious discussion about critical issues underpinning gang violence - and this will involve uncomfortable truths about apartheid's corrosive legacy.

"It is not about blaming apartheid," Cachalia explained on Friday, 20 November 2026, as South Africa's latest official crime statistics were released.

"But it is also important not to pretend we didn't have that history... In this country, your chances in life are based on where you are born."

Cachalia addressed these realities while the South African Police Service (SAPS) presented its latest official crime figures covering the three months from the start of July to the end of September this year.

He spoke slowly with what sounded like a hint of frustration - and intense feeling.

'60 killed daily'

The latest SAPS figures provide a glimpse of what crimes have been prevalent and where.

According to these latest statistics, over the three months between July and September, there were:

5,590 murders nationally, an increase from 5,427 over the previous three months and lower than the 5,794 murders recorded between July and September last year.An average of 60 people killed in the country daily.261 gang-related murders, with the majority, 208, in the Western...