Despite international recognition and UCT's top student award, medical student Sayuran Pillay remains vulnerable to financial exclusion and may not complete his studies.

As a matric pupil in KwaZulu-Natal, Sayuran Pillay printed a picture of the University of Cape Town (UCT), photoshopped the word "accepted" across it and stuck it on his wall. "I guess I learned how to manifest," he says, laughing. UCT turned out to be the only university to offer him a place to study medicine.

Now a fifth-year MBChB student, Pillay is the founding convenor of the Student Curriculum Lekgotla (SCL), a student-led platform that helps shape curriculum transformation at UCT. On 16 October he won the Vice-Chancellor's Award, and the SCL was named Team of the Year.

Yet he told Daily Maverick the recognition has been "a little difficult to reconcile" with a yearly worry: whether he will be allowed to keep studying.

From interpreter to convenor

Raised by his parents who are both deaf, as a child he acted as their informal interpreter at doctors' and bank appointments.

"I was the first point of contact for most things," he said. His sister taught him sign language.

The Student Curriculum Lekgotla began in his second year, when he asked senior students to apply their energy to the curriculum. Some staff asked why another group was needed when...