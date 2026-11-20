Rome — For the time being, it is primarily an information warfare, being waged on social media in the hope that actual fighting will remain suspended and that a peaceful solution can still be found to a long-standing crisis. We are talking about Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony until 1975, subsequently occupied by Morocco and claimed by the Polisario Front (Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Río de Oro), a movement fighting for the territory's independence which proclaimed the establishment of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in February 1976.

The Polisario initially clashed not only with Morocco but also with Mauritania, which had occupied part of the Sahrawi territory. In 1979, Nouakchott signed a peace agreement with the Front and withdrew from the areas it had occupied. The conflict with Morocco, however, continued until 1991, when a ceasefire agreement was reached. It provided for a five-year transitional period, at the end of which a referendum was to be held. The population of the disputed territory would thus have been able to decide its future and whether to pursue independence.

The referendum, however, was never held, and Western Sahara has since remained in a kind of political and administrative limbo. Morocco has built a long defensive barrier, known as the berm, separating areas under the control of its forces - including the coastal regions and phosphate-rich areas - from the largely desert territories further east, where the Polisario is present.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The ceasefire has so far been monitored and the political process overseen by MINURSO (United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara). However, on October 30, the UN Security Council failed to renew the mission's mandate. The renewal proposal submitted by the United States effectively provided for recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the territory and the definitive abandonment of the referendum option, which had been the original objective of the UN mission. Russia vetoed the US proposal, ushering in a new period of uncertainty over the future of the Blue Helmets' presence.

The risk now is that Moroccan troops and Polisario fighters could once again find themselves facing each other. On November 10, the Polisario Front declared a general mobilization of its forces, although no clashes have been reported so far. At this stage, the information warfare appears to be prevailing.

As documented in a report by French broadcaster RFI, several social media accounts have circulated images allegedly showing arms supplies to the Polisario from Algeria, the Front's longstanding main supporter, as well as an alleged reinforcement of Moroccan troops along the border. However, checks carried out by journalists revealed that the images had been manipulated using artificial intelligence. Several statements falsely attributed to the Polisario also proved to be fabricated. These included claims of "new acquisitions of military equipment from reliable partners".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Western Sahara Peacekeeping Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This does not, of course, rule out the possibility of a resumption of armed conflict. Although militarily weakened, the Polisario Front can still count on Algeria's support. Algiers has recently issued a warning, albeit indirectly, to Morocco.

On November 15, during the ceremony marking the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year at the Supreme Court in Algiers, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared: "The flow of drugs into Algeria has become a real threat to our people, especially our young people. We may be forced to take action against those producing these drugs, in line with our right to self-defence."

Tebboune's remarks have been interpreted by several observers as an implicit message directed at Morocco, which is accused of being one of the world's largest cannabis producers. The statement comes against a backdrop of already heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries, which now risk escalating further as the crisis in Western Sahara reopens.